Broncos Linked to Big-Bodied ‘Wild Card’ Before 2025 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos addressed several needs during free agency, including pairing safety Talanoa Hufanga with 2024 signing Brandon Jones. But the Broncos remain linked to former South Carolina Game Cocks safety Nick Emmanwori in the 2025 draft.

This comes as the popular speculative target for the Broncos remains running back.

ESPN’s Matt Miller reported that the Broncos are expected to take advantage of the quality of the class.

“The depth of this RB class makes it more likely that they’ll wait until Day 2 to grab a player like TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State) or Kaleb Johnson (Iowa),” Miller wrote on April 10. “Instead, league sources have told us that Denver might use its first-round pick to add to what is already one of the NFL’s best defenses. Safety Nick Emmanwori is a wild card to keep an eye on there.”

Nick Emmanwori set the world on fire with a perfect 10.00 RAS with a 4.39 40 and 43” vert at 6’3”, 220lbs. But how’s the tape? Well… ➖ ball skills

➖ pursuit speed

➖ range to play 2-high

➖ elite tackler w/ stopping power

➖ man coverage vs TEs Elite, 1st-round talent 🐔 pic.twitter.com/FrUUw3k4Rb — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) March 3, 2025

The 6-foot-3 Emmanwori recorded 88 total tackles, 4 interceptions, and 2 INT return touchdowns for the Gamecocks in 2024.

NFL.com’s Lance Zeirlein compared him to Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn.

“He’s a physical specimen with rare size and outstanding speed, but he doesn’t always play with a ‘first to the action’ mentality in run support. When he gets it cranked up, he becomes a much more effective tackler and overall run stopper from sideline to sideline. He’s capable of playing over the top, inside the box or even matching up with pass-catching tight ends,” Zierlein wrote.

“Average transition fluidity in coverage, but he has great recovery speed and uses his length to throw a blanket over the catch point. He has rare NFL traits and talent, so a boost in urgency could take him from a good starter to a Pro Bowl-caliber player.”

The Broncos own seven picks in the 2025 draft. That includes picks Nos. 20, 51, and 85 in the top 100 selections.

Broncos Have Personnel to Wait on RB in 2025 NFL Draft

The Broncos’ possibly passing on running back with their first-round pick holds merit due to their current group. Broncos head coach Sean Payton said that he wants to see more from their young backs.

Legwold also noted corner along with wide receiver as potential draft targets for the Broncos.

“The need at running back might not be as glaring if the Broncos increase Audric Estime’s workload, but that’s hardly a guarantee given his erratic usage during his rookie season. Javonte Williams’ departure leaves a lot of snaps, carries and receptions available at the position,” Legwold wrote on April 1.

“Wide receiver also is less of a hole if Marvin Mims Jr.’s playing time continues to increase, but Lil’Jordan Humphrey signed with the Giants after playing 546 snaps in 2024.”

Because of that young depth, the Broncos can address more pressing potential issues in the draft.

“The Broncos saw very clearly last season how Riley Moss’ injury impacted their defense, so they should always look at bolstering the depth chart at cornerback,” Legwold wrote.

Broncos Still Need More Around Bo Nix

The Broncos may address their defense early in the draft with Emmanwori or another prospect. ESPN’s Jeff Legwold believes they still “need a better plan” around quarterback Bo Nix.

That is even with an “Joker” in tight end Evan Engram.

“The real quest is for a player (or players) who can help Nix and the offense be more consistent,” Legwold wrote in the April 10 report. “[The Broncos’ offense] ranked third worst in three-and-outs (26.3% of drives).

Henderson, in particular, could be of interest to the Broncos. That is, if they pass on taking a running back in the first round.

TreVeyon Henderson was the ONLY RB in CFB to hit these marks: ➖7.0+ Yards Per Carry

➖1,000+ Rushing Yards

➖250+ Receiving Yards His 145 Rushing Attempts were the LEAST by a player who cleared the 1,000+ yard mark.. ➖Size: 5’10, 207 lbs

➖40 Time: 4.43 (92nd Percentile) pic.twitter.com/pOMx91jEKQ — Austin Abbott (@AustinAbbottFF) April 1, 2025

“Sean Payton made his living with Alvin Kamara as a slasher and receiver out of the backfield in New Orleans, and he could get that ‘joker’ hybrid player via the dynamic three-down ability of Henderson,” Miller wrote in that April 1 report with Legwold. “He’s also the best pass-protecting back in the class.”

The Broncos could draft Emmanwori and Henderson and come away with a successful class.