Broncos Predicted to Make ‘Desperate’ Move for Former Chargers Starter

The Denver Broncos are sitting in a position of strength heading into the 2025 draft, a class deep with running back talent. However, the uncertain nature of the draft and the current need continue to spark speculation about J.K. Dobbins signing with the Broncos.

Dobbins, 26, spent the 2024 season with the Broncos’ AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers, and posted a career year with 905 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns on 195 carries.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon predicts the Broncos will finally make the connection a reality.

“Finally healthy and happy in Greg Roman’s offense, the 2020 second-round pick was a strong Comeback Player of the Year candidate with 1,058 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns for the Chargers in 2024,” Gagnon wrote on April 2, noting the he is available because, “Even at 26, running backs with spotty injury histories don’t wield much leverage on the open market.

“Denver and Las Vegas are the top two teams to watch as Dobbins potentially stays in the AFC West. At least the Raiders brought in Raheem Mostert, while the Broncos lost Javonte Williams and could be more desperate because they’re closer to contender status.”

Dobbins added another 153 yards on 32 receptions, giving him 1,058 yards from scrimmage on 227 touches, all of which set new career-best marks.

However, Dobbins continued to battle with injury woes. He appeared in 13 games in 2024. That is Dobbins’ high mark since his rookie season, when he played in 15 games. Dobbins is coming off a one-year, $1.6 million contract with $7.6 million in career earnings.

Broncos Brass High on 2025 NFL Draft Class, Low on Free Agents Amid J.K. Dobbins Speculation

The Broncos attacked their need areas in free agency, signing linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga, and tight end Evan Engram.

They added a core special teamer in Trent Sherfield and re-signed several of their players. They even added a new QB3 in – and possibly QB2 – in Sam Ehlinger. However, they stayed away from the running back class.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton explained why.

“We felt like it was a pretty lean year in regards to free agency at that position, just relatively speaking,” Payton told reporters on March 31. “But there is depth in the draft.”

Broncos general manager George Paton expressed similar sentiments.

“It’s a strong class, and there’s different flavors throughout the draft. I think you can get a good back from the second round all the way up to the sixth round. That’s how it is. There’s just so many of them,” Paton told reporters on March 31. “You had the first and second-down power back. You have the change-of-pace, you have the third-down, you have the three-down – not as many three-down backs. But, no, it’s a good class. We’ll get a back in this draft.”

The Broncos also have young backs in Audric Estime, Blake Watson, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie. Payton is eager to see that group as well, three of whom led the team in rushing in at least one game in 2024.

“Make no mistake about it, we’re wanting to see our group at home get these opportunities now,” Payton said. “That competition, I think, will help.”

Broncos Host Former Iowa Hawkeyes RB Kaleb Johnson

Further hindering Dobbins’ chances, the Broncos are actively exploring the upcoming draft class, hosting former Iowa Hawkeyes RB Kaleb Johnson for a visit.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein noted that Johnson’s physical profile does not match his playing style.

“Johnson is built like a bruiser, but his style is more finesse, preferring to win with tempo and decisiveness. He keeps his runs on time and on track while allowing blockers to do their job. He’s not overly aggressive, but he has the size and strength to break tackles and grab extra yards at the finish. He runs with below-average creativity and cut quickness but has consistent linear play speed to pop chunk runs,” Zierlein wrote.

“His three-down value takes a hit because of his struggles in pass pro. Johnson’s traits and running style make him a projectable fit in a two-back system with the upside to take on a bigger chunk down the road.”

Zierlein compared Johnson to Atlanta Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier, who operated on just under 50% of the carries as starter Bijan Robinson in 2024.

Dobbins could be that complement, but the Broncos have options.