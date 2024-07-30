Broncos Rookie Draft Picks ‘Making Noise’ in Training Camp Practice

How the Denver Broncos’ 2024 draft class is discussed in the future will largely hinge on the development of quarterback Bo Nix.

Anytime a team makes a significant investment in the game’s most important position – or passes on one, as in the case for former Broncos GM and Hall of Famer John Elway with Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen in 2018 – it has a lasting effect on an organization.

But the other members of this class will have a say too.

So far in training camp, two of them in particular are “making noise,” according to The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider.

“Troy Franklin didn’t try to pretend like he wasn’t gassed,” Kosmider wrote on July 30. “During Broncos rookie minicamp in early May, the first-year wide receiver said he was still adjusting to Denver’s mile-high elevation.

“As the Broncos waded into their second week of training camp Monday with their first practice in pads, Franklin looked like a player starting to catch his breath.”

A lot of eyes on #Broncos rookie WR Troy Franklin during training camp and preseason. Sean Payton mentioned his speed on the outside and certain routes he excels in that should help him at the NFL level. pic.twitter.com/sXvnllDgC0 — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) July 24, 2024

Franklin was a fourth-round pick (No. 102 overall) of the class.

Sean Payton Touts Troy Franklin’s Football IQ

The 6-foot-3 wideout was a college teammate of Nix’s. That could give him a leg up in his position battle. Kosmider notes the receiver group is light on proven commodities outside of veterans Courtland Sutton and 2024 free agent signing Josh Reynolds.

Kosmider reports Franklin’s “splash plays” in practices on July 27 and July 29 were consistent with the receiver being open but overthrown on deep routes earlier in camp.

Payton made note of Franklin’s intelligence on the football field.

“You see speed, you see playmaking down the field,” Payton told reporters about Franklin on July 24. “There’s certain routes that you see that are strong suits. I do feel good football IQ with that player, and that’s encouraging.”

Franklin is not the class’ only non-Nix reason for optimism, either. Fifth-round pick Kris Abrams-Draine is also making his presence felt in the early going.

Rookie DB Making Plays in Broncos Training Camp

“The best individual effort on a defensive play came in the passing game, from rookie cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine. The fifth-round pick out of Missouri matched Sutton stride for stride down the sideline during the final team period of the day. He timed his leap perfectly to knock Zach Wilson’s deep pass attempt away in front of the goal line, nearly intercepting it as he fell to the ground,” Kosmider wrote.

“Abrams-Draine, competing for time in a cornerback group that includes other young players in Riley Moss, Damarri Mathis and others, has made a few splash plays since camp began last week.”

Mathis was a fourth-round pick by the Broncos in 2022 – the year before Payton arrived. He has started 17 of the 33 games played in his career.

He allowed better than 74% completion in his coverage in 2023, per Pro Football Reference.

Moss was a third-rounder whom Payton was instrumental in Denver’s trading up to acquire in the 2023 draft. Moss saw 23 snaps on defense as he worked his way back from a core muscle injury that required surgery.

The Broncos added veteran Levi Wallace in free agency too. But Abrams-Draine coming along quickly could finally solve the issue of needing a book end for Pat Surtain II.