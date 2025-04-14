Broncos Urged to Add ‘Sleeper’ Cornerback Out of Big 12 Conference

When we think about the Denver Broncos and their defense, the first thing that comes to mind is not weakness. Especially not at cornerback, where reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II should be locking down star wide receivers for the next decade.

Surtain, for all his brilliance, can’t do it by himself. It’s no surprise that Surtain’s breakthrough season in 2024 came when he finally got an elite, young cornerback starting opposite him in Riley Moss. It’s also no surprise the defense suffered when Moss missed 3 games late in the season with a knee injury and the Broncos gave up season highs in passing yards each game.

That’s why the Broncos should treat their mid-to-late round picks in the 2025 NFL draft as a place to add a cornerback who can step in and fill a key role on their defense in 2025.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg has Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish listed as his top “sleeper” in the draft — a player who would be a perfect fit for the Broncos.

“(Parrish) played the ball well, recording five interceptions and 21 passes defended during the past two seasons as a starter,” Rittenberg wrote. “Parrish was also a sound tackler during that span, making 90 stops (77 solo) … Parrish clocked the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash time among cornerbacks at the NFL combine (4.35 seconds) and the third-best vertical leap (37.5 inches).”

Parrish would be a prime candidate for the Broncos to use their fourth round pick on, where they’ve got the No. 121 overall pick.

Parrish Turned Himself Into Elite CB for Kansas State

Part of Parrish’s journey from a 2-star recruit out of Olathe North (Kansas) High School to NFL prospect was his body transformation. Parrish, 5-foot-10 and 191 pounds, entered college at 170 pounds and put on 20 pounds of muscle during his time in Manhattan.

Parrish left Kansas State as a 2-time All-Big 12 pick in just 3 seasons, including 24 consecutive starts over the last 2 seasons.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein is more bullish on Parrish’s NFL prospects than most draft experts and has him projected as a second round pick — something the Broncos might want to consider as well.

“Two-year starter with ball skills and athleticism for inside/outside versatility,” Zierlein wrote. “Parrish glides around the field powered by quick feet and smooth hips. He can stay tight to underneath routes from press man and plays with poise and timing when the throw goes deep.”

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder thinks Parrish could develop into a full-time starter fairly quickly in the right environment.

“Overall, Parrish has the traits to develop into a quality slot corner and become an NFL starter in a year or two,” Holder wrote. “It helps that he’s only 21 years old, which could give him a higher ceiling than older prospects.”

Surtain & Moss Will Be One of NFL’s Elite CB Duos in 2025

With 2 seasons of experience playing together under their belts, it’s a no-brainer to put Surtain and Moss among the NFL’s elite cornerback duos in 2025.

That all begins with Surtain, who signed a 4-year, $96.1 million contract extension with the Bronco in September 2024 which included $77.5 million guaranteed and made him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.