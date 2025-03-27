Broncos Called ‘Lock’ to Add 1,600 Yard, 15-TD Running Back

The Denver Broncos are trending toward selecting a running back with their first round pick for the first time since they took Knowshown Moreno at No. 12 overall in 2009.

Every day, it’s becoming more and more clear which of the 2 running backs with first round grades in the 2025 draft class might end up in the Mile High City.

With Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty likely off the board, the DNVR podcast went over the pros and cons of the Broncos taking North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton in the first round and how it seems more like Hampton is a “lock” to end up in Sean Payton’s offense.

From DNVR on March 26: “(Hampton) is a workhorse. You know, this is a guy that there’s honestly like no real holes in the profile when you’re looking at Omarion Hampton. He creates his own yardage. He’s so physical. He’s shown the ability to operate in a couple of different versions of that UNC offense, where obviously it really went through him this past year … and he’s got good hands. He can be a three down back … I’ve talked with coaches on that (UNC) coaching staff and they all rave about him. He doesn’t say much, but carries a big stick.”

The Broncos finished 16th in the NFL in team rushing in 2024. Denver hasn’t had an individual player rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season since Phillip Lindsay in 2019.

Consecutive Seasons Over 1,500 Rushing Yards, 15 TDs

Jeanty and Hampton have been college football’s 2 premiere running backs over the last 2 sasons, with Hampton putting up back-to-back All-American seasons in 2023 and 2024. Hampton rushed for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry in 2024 to go with 38 receptions for 373 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine also thinks Hampton could be the perfect fit for the Broncos.

“Drafting a running back in the first round might be seen as a risky maneuver, but the Broncos have most of the ingredients in place to be an offense on the rise,” Ballentine wrote. “Omarion Hampton could be the element they are missing right now … The Broncos might not draft early enough to get Ashton Jeanty, but Hampton is ranked 11th overall on our latest big board and should be in the first-round conversation.”

Hampton Turned in Star Performance at NFL Combine

Hampton checked in at 6-foot and 221 pounds at the NFL scouting combine as well as running a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and registering a 38-inch vertical jump.

Bleacher Report’s Dame Parson graded Hampton out as a Year 1 starter in his pre-draft evaluation and compared him to Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery, who has rushed for over 1,000 yards twice in the last 5 seasons and has over 1,000 yards from scrimmage each of the last 6 seasons.

“Omarion Hampton is a talented and versatile offensive player,” Parson wrote. “He makes his impact felt as a receiver and runner. Hampton projects best in gap/power run schemes, which allow him to attack the line of scrimmage with momentum and squared shoulders. He should excel after contact and score touchdowns in the red zone.”