Further Details Emerge After Death of Former Broncos QB John Elway’s Friend

The investigation into the death of Denver Broncos legend John Elway’s long-time friend and business partner, Jeff Sperbeck, is ongoing, per the Riverside Sheriff’s Office. However, details continue to emerge.

For the first time in the ordeal, there has been a slight conflict in the previous reporting.

According to 9News’ Mike Klis, sources said the “incident was not Elway’s or anyone’s fault. It was simply a devastating accident.”

“On the short drive, Elway was following the carts ahead when Sperbeck fell off, sources said,” Klis wrote on May 6. “There was no swerving or horseplay, according to sources. No one was drunk, according to multiple sources. The cart didn’t hit anything. It had been a smooth ride.

“Indications were that Sperbeck fell straight back and hit his head immediately. He had no other injuries, according to a source.”

That is consistent with previous reporting on the incident involving the Broncos legend, Elway.

New Detail Emerges in Death Investigation of Ex-Broncos QB John Elway’s Long-Time Business Partner

Klis reported that Elway’s group – consisting of the ex-Broncos QB, his girlfriend, John’s son Jack Elway, the son’s wife, Sperbeck, and his wife, and reality TV star Johnny Devenanzio – did not attend the Stagecoach country music festival as was previously reported.

The group experienced “inclement weather” at the event the night before.

They instead took off on a “quarter-mile trip” to a property Elway, who was driving, owned. This was after attending an event sponsored by clothing brand “Vuori” before the fateful incident.

Elway’s lawyer, Harvey Steinberg, distributed a statement to the media, calling Sperbeck’s death a “tragic accident.”

“This has been a terrible time for everyone involved and our hearts continue to go out to the Sperbeck family. As John grieves this unimaginable loss, we appreciate the efforts of the Riverside Co Sheriff’s department,” Steinberg said, per Klis on May 2. “The investigation has confirmed what we already knew: this was a tragic accident and sometimes things happen in life that we will never comprehend.”

Elway, who also served as an executive for the Broncos, released a statement after the incident.

John Elway ‘Devastated & Heartbroken’ Over Friend’s Death

Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco said the investigation was still ongoing. He did not implicate Elway or suggest the Broncos great had any culpability.

He also said the incident appears to be a “horrific accident.”

“This appears to be a horrific accident,” Bianco said, per The Denver Post’s Luca Evans on May 2. “And unfortunately for all of those involved, one of the people – well, a couple of them – happen to be very high-profile celebrities. And that makes this more of an issue than it probably should be.”

UPDATE: La Quinta Death Investigation The investigation is ongoing and has not been completed, but at this point, there is nothing to indicate that this is anything more than a tragic accident. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office pic.twitter.com/z8oATNrNXI — Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) May 2, 2025

Elway released a statement on the matter before RSO’s statement.

“I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck. There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me,” Elway said, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter on April 30, expressing sympathy for Sperbeck’s family and friends.

“Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others.”