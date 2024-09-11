Broncos Replace Injured Rookie Draft Pick With Super Bowl Champion

The Denver Broncos placed rookie running back Audric Estime on injured reserve, per Broncos.com’s Aric DiLalla on September 11.

That means the 2024 fifth-round draft pick will miss at least the next four games.

Estime’s first opportunity to return is the Broncos’ Week 6 matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers. In the meantime, the Broncos filled Estime’s roster spot with 2022 Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chief, fullback Michael Burton.

Burton was a member of the Broncos’ practice squad.

The Broncos called him up ahead of the season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He caught his lone target for 3 yards and did not receive a carry.

Burton finished the contest with 10 snaps or 15% of the Broncos’ offensive snaps played, per Pro Football Reference. Burton saw an 18% snap share in his 17 games (three starts) with the Broncos in 2023.

Former Rutgers star Michael Burton gets in the end zone on the two-point conversion for the Broncos as they attempt to complete a late comeback against the Jets: pic.twitter.com/9hpsNShsKd — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) October 8, 2023

He also has a history with Broncos head coach Sean Payton, playing under him with the New Orleans Saints during the 2020 season. His return to Denver continues a trend for the former Detroit Lions fifth-round pick (2015).

Burton, who has also spent time with the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders organization, has now spent two seasons with four of the six franchises he has played for.

New Orleans and Washington are the only exceptions.

Injuries a Recurring Theme for Audric Estime in Broncos Tenure

This is just the latest setback for Estime, who carried the ball 210 times for Notre Dame in 2023 and 366 times total across his final two seasons.

“It’s not the first time Estime has had an injury setback in his young stint with the Broncos,” 9News’ Mike Klis wrote on September 11. “During OTAs in late-May, he suffered a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery. He returned a month later for the start of training camp, although it did set him back in terms of adapting to the NFL game. And just as he was working his way into getting more carries, he goes down again.”

He operated at the Broncos’ RB3 versus the Seahawks. Both starter Javonte Williams (eight carries, 23 yards) and change-of-pace back Jaleel McLaughlin (10 carries, 27 yards) outpaced Estime, who had two carries for 14 yards.

McLaughlin and Williams also turned their seven combined targets into 1 net yard.

Estime was not targeted in the passing game. However, his absence could create an opportunity for another back better equipped to do so in Blake Watson.

“The Broncos’ other two running backs, Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin, combined for just 50 yards off 18 carries, a mere 2.77 yards per carry, in the 26-20 loss at Seattle,” Klis wrote. “The Broncos also figure to elevate rookie running Blake Watson from their practice squad for their game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Empower Field at Mile High.”

The move for Estime comes amid a lengthy first injury report of the week for the Broncos. Denver listed four players – three starters – as non-participants. Center Luke Wattenberg, left tackle Garett Bolles, and wide receiver Josh Reynolds all sat out Wednesday’s session, per DiLalla.

Rookie seventh-round receiver Devaughn Vele was also a non-participant, while reserve edge rusher Jonah Elliss was limited.

The Broncos also signed wideout Kaden Davis and worked out punter Michael Palardy.

Broncos Could Face More Dangerous Steelers QB in Week 2

Estime and the Broncos are not alone. Injuries are also a theme for the Steelers. Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson is QB1 on the Steelers’ depth chart. A calf injury forced him to sit in Week 1 and threatens the same for Week 2.

The Broncos could face former Bears quarterback Justin Fields in their matchup.

Fields completed 80% of his passes for 335 yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception versus the Broncos in 2023.

He completed 73.9% of his throws in the Steelers’ season opener.

Fields finished with 156 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. It is a similar stat line to Broncos rookie Bo Nix versus the Seahawks, only Fields got the victory. Wilson no longer possesses the movement skills that he did during his prime.

The Broncos pass rush showed well versus the Seahawks. They must be on high alert with the former No. 11 overall pick of the 2021 draft’s ability to break a big play with his legs.