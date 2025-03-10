Broncos Get Good News on $51 Million, 2-Time Pro Bowl TE

Things might already be beginning to fall into place for the Denver Broncos at the start of NFL’s hotly anticipated free agent cycle.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on March 10 that 2-time Pro Bowl tight end and free agent Evan Engram was scheduled to meet with the Broncos to kick off the NFL’s legal tampering period.

“Former Jaguars free-agent TE Evan Engram is visiting today with the Denver Broncos, per sources,” Schefter wrote on his official X account.

Getting a deal done with Engram early would address one of the Broncos’ biggest offseason needs and allow them to dedicate valuable resources elsewhere — and seemingly free the Broncos up to draft a running back or safety with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin singled out Engram as the perfect fit for the Broncos after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on March 6 in a move that freed up approximately $6 million in salary cap space.

“Sean Payton has been looking for a pass-catcher that can work in the short areas of the field,” Dubin wrote. “He would ideally get what he calls a ‘joker’ who can operate out of the backfield as well, but giving Bo Nix another target on underneath passes — and one who has experience creating yards after the catch — is a worthwhile bet.”

Engram One of NFL’s Best Tight Ends for Decade

For the Broncos, getting Engram at this point in his career would represent an outstanding value — he’s coming off the worst statistical season of his career in 2024 with just 47 receptions for 365 yards and 1 touchdown in 9 games.

Engram finished the season on the injured reserve with a torn labrum as the Jaguars stumbled to a 4-13 record that saw head coach Doug Pedersen fired and replaced with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

Engram is a 2-time Pro Bowl tight end and still had one season remaining on the 3-year, $41.25 million contract extension he signed with the Jaguars in 2023. He also has $51.4 million in career earnings through the 2024 season.

Engram, 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, should have plenty left in the tank — he’s only one season removed from having career highs of 114 receptions and 963 yards in 2023 as he made his second Pro Bowl. He spent the first 5 seasons of his career with the New York Giants, who selected him in the first round (No. 23 overall) out of Ole Miss in the 2017 NFL draft.

Calculating Engram’s Possible Cost for the Broncos

Engram, who will turn 31 years old in September, will be a player with something to prove in 2025 and his market value is at an all-time low — a potent mix for the right player.

That also means the Broncos could end up being the biggest benefactors of Engram’s comeback tour. What that means in terms of a possible contract offer could be something along the lines of the 1-year, $6.25 million contract Washington Commanders veteran tight end Zach Ertz signed on March 8.

Tight end was a glaring weakness for the Broncos in 2024 as they made it to the postseason for the first time since the 2015 season. Denver also hasn’t had a Pro Bowl tight end since Julius Thomas in 2014.