Pro Bowl Tight End’s Release Paves Way For Broncos To Finally Add Coveted “Joker”

The Denver Broncos are notoriously prioritizing finding the key to one position over all others this offseason.

A “joker“.

Defined by head coach, Sean Payton, as a running back or tight end who has elite receiving capabilities, jokers create offensive mismatches a-plenty, and can fuel an otherwise dormant offense.

Running back, Alvin Kamara, and tight-end/swiss-army-knife, Taysom Hill, were both elite joker types during Payton’s time at the New Orleans Saints, consistently causing defenses numerous problems in both the running and passing game.

And after spending much of the offseason talking about the position, there may now be a very viable option on the open market for Payton and general manager, George Paton.

The Jacksonville Jaguars released tight end, Evan Engram, on Thursday afternoon, and the fit could be one that the Broncos have been waiting for.

Whilst Engram does not seem too caught up about it, there is no doubt that he is already thinking about his next opportunity.

Denver Broncos Could Add Evan Engram As Solution To Joker Problem

Aged 30, Engram is no spring chicken, but considering tight ends often play well into their 30s, he isn’t approaching the final days of his playing career.

Despite playing on multiple low-performing offenses on the Jaguars and the New York Giants, the former first round pick has always managed to put up consistently good numbers – with 2024 the first season of Engram’s career that he did not have at least 400 receiving yards.

Regarded a pure receiving tight-end, Engram can create mismatches against safeties and linebackers when matched up in man coverage, ideal for Payton’s over-the-middle vision of the role in his scheme.

Despite his slight dip in total receiving yards this season, mostly due to the fact that Engram was limited to just 9 games in 2024 due to a torn labrum suffered in the season, his release will likely still garner attention around the league.

Will Sean Payton Take Engram Over Selecting A Joker In The Draft?

Tight ends do not grow on trees, especially ones who are 2 x Pro Bowlers and have nearly 5,000 career receiving yards in 8 seasons in pro football.

Engram signed a 3 year, $41 million extension in 2023 , and rewarded the team with a career best 963 receiving yards as the team just fell short of the AFC South title.

Although Engram probably won’t command that amount in free agency this time round, Payton would likely have to give the former Giant a deal in the $10 million/year range to secure his services.

A “joker” draft pick, on the other hand, like Michigan’s Colston Loveland or Penn State’s Tyler Warren, would provide the team with a younger, still elite receiving talent who can fill that void.

Yet, it seems that Warren may not be available when the Broncos pick at #20, and the franchise may well have players with higher grades remaining on their draft board than Loveland when their turn comes around.

Ultimately, only Denver can decide what to do when it comes to reconfiguring their already-promising offense around budding franchise quarterback, Bo Nix – but they should take a long, hard look at adding Engram.