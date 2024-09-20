Broncos Host 2-Time Super Bowl Champion for Tryout: Report

Injuries are piling up for the Denver Broncos. They have already had to do some roster reshuffling to address some holes.

Starting edge rusher Baron Browning is dealing with a foot injury so the Broncos called Dondrea Tillman up from the practice squad. They replaced Tillman on the practice squad with former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Andrew Farmer.

Tillman took Mike McGlinchey’s roster spot with the latter in injured reserve with a knee injury.

The Broncos have several in-house options that can start in McGlinchey’s place and they are keeping tabs on some others, including Cameron Fleming.

“The Broncos held tryouts for old friend OT Cameron Fleming today and also OL Braeden Daniels, a 4th-rd draft pick of Washington Commanders last year,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported on X on September 19. “Daniels was released two days ago from the Texans’ practice squad.”

Fleming was a member of the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl teams in 2014 and 2016.

He spent three seasons with the Broncos from 2021 through 2023, starting 15 games in 2022 while spending time at both tackle spots.

The Commanders selected Fleming in the fourth-round pick of the 2014 draft. He has also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. He signed a series of one-year deals with the Broncos, earning $2.5 million in 2023.

The Broncos have Alex Palczewski, Frank Crum, and Matt Peart on the 53-man roster.

Reserve tackle and jumbo set staple Quinn Bailey was lost for the season with an ankle injury he suffered in practice in July.

McGlinchey must miss at least four games on injured reserve. But he is expected back at some point during the regular season. That means the Broncos do not need to invest heavily in finding a replacement for him.

Cameron Fleming 1 of 2 OL to Visit Broncos

The Commanders selected Daniels in the fourth round in 2023. Washington waived Daniels at the end of training camp only for the Houston Texans to claim him. The Texans cut Daniels on September 17.

“Active, athletic offensive lineman offering room for development at guard or tackle,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlien wrote ahead of the 2023 draft. “Daniels is an impactful down blocker with the quickness to handle zone-blocking duties. Firing out and sustaining drive blocks, however, will require much better patience and footwork to keep from whiffing or falling off blocks. Small hands prevent him from latching in as a run blocker or in pass protection, but flurrying hands and a tenacious mirror help him stay in front of rushers.”

Starters Ben Powers and Quinn Meinerz are the only guards on the 53-man roster. The Broncos have guards Calvin Throckmorton and Nick Gargiulo on the practice squad.

Broncos Starting Duo Upgraded at Practice

The Broncos must navigate the next few weeks without McGlinchey and Browning’s timeline remains unclear.

They did, however, get some key positive news on the injury front, per the daily report.

Starting defensive lineman Johns Franklin-Myers went from a nonparticipant in the first practice of Week 3 to getting a limited session in the second. Franklin-Myers suffered a concussion in the Broncos’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.

Starting safety Brandon Jones also upgraded from a DNP to a limited session. Jones is dealing with a foot injury.