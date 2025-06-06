Former Pro Bowler Explains Why Broncos Showed Interest with J.K. Dobbins

After the 2025 NFL Draft, it looked like the Denver Broncos have solidified their running back depth chart. Rookie running back RJ Harvey has the talent to become a three-down back, while Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin continue to improve. Denver also has Tyler Badie and Blake Watson as reserves.

However, despite having the numbers in the backfield, the Broncos still brought in J.K. Dobbins for a meeting. After flying into Colorado, Dobbins had dinner with team officials and visited the facility the next day.

Taking a flyer on Dobbins looks like a vote of no confidence to Broncos running backs under contract. That isn’t the case, though, as former Bronco Phillip Lindsay tried to explain the wisdom behind this decision.

Speaking with Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan’s Zach Bye, the first undrafted rookie to become a Pro Bowler clarified, “You know what this is telling all of us? And I was part of this with the Colts, when a team picks up a running back or anybody, a veteran, after OTAs, it’s telling you they will need help. It’s telling you that the running backs the Denver Broncos have, they like but they don’t love them all.”

A solid run game will put the Broncos offense on a higher level. It relieves some pressure off Bo Nix to execute more throws. But in potentially adding Dobbins, Denver could be speeding up their RB room’s development.

Lindsay added, “They may need that veteran presence to help someone like RJ Harvey out, someone like Jaleel. Maybe they’re not getting what they want out of Estime yet or they don’t have a vision yet for him. So, let’s bring somebody else in we can rely on early.”

As of writing, Dobbins remains unsigned despite the visit to Denver.

Lindsay Can Relate to what the Broncos are Trying to Do

The former University of Colorado standout who played five NFL seasons relates Denver’s strategy to what happened to him during his lone season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Lindsay added, “That’s what happened to me. I waited until OTAs. It was minicamp, rookie minicamp. OTA came rolling around the corner. I got a call from the Colts and said, “Hey, we need a veteran presence. We need help. It just can’t be Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. It has to be somebody else, and I had a job again.”

Lindsay joined the Colts in 2022, a year after Taylor led the league in carries (332), rushing yards (1,811), and rushing touchdowns (18). However, he only became a part of the active roster when Taylor missed time due to a lingering ankle injury. Lindsay had 15 carries for 49 yards in three games for Indianapolis.

Signing an Injury-Prone Dobbins is a High Risk, High Reward Move

Dobbins’ NFL career mirrors the two theater masks. There’s the laughing comedy mask, depicting the years when he was healthy. In the two seasons in which he played double-digit number of games, he averaged 991.5 all-purpose yards.

Unfortunately, there’s the sad tragedy mask due to his physical misfortunes. In 2021, he suffered a season-ending ACL tear during a preseason game. A year later, he played in only eight games due to a knee injury. Sadly, a torn Achilles tendon ended his season after the 2023 season-opener.

Playing nine games in three years should have the Broncos still cautious about J.K. Dobbins, even if he suited for 13 games with the Los Angeles Chargers last season. As Lindsay said, “The issue with Dobbins is that he can’t stay healthy. Every year, there’s something wrong, a significant injury or he misses a couple of games. So, now he has go through that MRI machine. He’s gonna go through so many different tests.”

Even if he passes the physical tests, the Broncos must persuade him to sign by clearly defining his role.