Super Bowl Champion Confirms Broncos’ Excitement About Big-Bodied Playmaker

The Denver Broncos are high on rookie wide receiver Pat Bryant, and Super Bowl champion Bennie Fowler understands why.

Fowler played for the Broncos for three seasons, winning a Super Bowl as a rookie before moving on to the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints. He now works as an analyst for DNVR Broncos.

He is already seeing some of what has the Broncos’ rookie, Bryant, generating buzz.

“Even though there is no defense out here on these routes,” Fowler posted on X on May 30, “I like the fact that Pat Bryant is using his hands. He seems to have some very good ball skills.”

Some rookie WR Pat Bryant clips from yesterday's OTAs practice 🏈👐 pic.twitter.com/1pqMMGBaUo — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) May 30, 2025

Bryant set career-highs with 54 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Illini in 2024.

He finished his career at Illinois with a 137-2,095-19 line.

AFC Scout Backs Broncos Head Coach Payton

Broncos head coach Sean Payton has lofted comparisons to former Saints star Michael Thomas for Byrant. Thomas was a three-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, and was the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year.

Bryant happens to wear the same uniform number as Thomas.

But Payton said to “forget the jersey number,” and just focus on the “traits,” specifically at the “line of scrimmage.”

“There were so many things about his game that reminded me of Mike Thomas, and with respect to Mike, who became – holy cow. You don’t ever want to put pressure on a rookie like that; we’re just talking about traits. But really explosive off the line of scrimmage, very competitive, very tough,” Payton told reporters on April 25. “His size and his hands are outstanding.”

An AFC scout offered a similar review of Bryant after the Broncos’ rookie’s showing at the Senior Bowl.

“At the Senior Bowl, you saw him win with his routes against those DBs over and over again. He would immediately win at the line [of scrimmage],” the scout said, per ESPN’s Jeff Legwold on May 30. “Sometimes the DBs would sort of run him down as the play went on. But I think if he’s really dialed in on his routes, he makes some space, but he’s got to be on the details.”

Bryant, who Legwold wrote is “exactly what the Broncos wanted” is looking to prove them right.

“Just hearing him make those comparisons, Mike Thomas, great player. Did a lot of great things in the league, and just the success that he had in that offense, and my ability to play one of those similar roles, very, very, special,” Bryant told Austen Lane and Brent Martineau on “Action Sports Jax” on May 7.

“At the end of the day, it’s up to me. It’s always going to be pressure. So, I kind of take the pressure and just add it, fuel to the fire. Just keep going and keep working.”

Bryant said his “focus” was being prepared, so he can put on a “show” in Denver. He is.

Pat Bryant’s Arrival Good News for Broncos’ Young WRs

Bryant’s selection would seem to be an indication of a lack of faith in the Broncos’ other young receivers, who Payton previously touted. However, Legwold noted the differing styles in the room complement each other well.

If anything, Legwold speculates, the kind of receiver that Bryant is how “bullish” the Broncos head coach is on speedsters Marvin Mims Jr. and Troy Franklin Jr.

The team drafted them in the second and fourth rounds in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

“It was an indication that the team thinks third-year receiver Marvin Mims Jr. — an All-Pro returner the past two seasons who has flashed big-play potential when given snaps on offense — and second-year man Troy Franklin can provide the speed element of the offense,” Legwold wrote. “And it showed Denver sees Mims and Franklin as quality complements to physical and savvy No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton.”

What Bryant’s arrival means for Sutton, who is in the final year of his contract, but has become Bo Nix’s top target. Perhaps even more immediate could be the impact on second-year wideout Devaughn Vele, who turns 28 in December.

Bryant will have to earn his role in the Broncos’ offense, just like every other young player, including Nix, has.

However, there appears to be a clear path to a productive role.