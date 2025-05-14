Broncos Legend Calls for ‘More’ From Bo Nix in Critical Areas

The Denver Broncos were linked to the top running backs in the 2025 draft class, and they turned heads by selecting RJ Harvey in the second round. However, former Broncos star Chris Harris believes Bo Nix and head coach Sean Payton bear some responsibility.

The team ranked 16th in rushing yards.

Nix ranked third on the Broncos with 430 yards, and Harris told former teammate Bennie Fowler, now a host for DVNR Sports, that the QB and Payton got away from what worked.

“Next year, I expect him really taking more control of the offense, having more of a role on the field in between plays. Sean Payton, he’s a two-play-call guy. And checks – I remember playing Drew Brees. He always had an alert, and a lot of quarterbacks do that. But can you take that next step to a Peyton Manning, right? You [Fowler] know how he is. He had his own his own little playbook with it. No-huddle play style, right? Will they let him evolve into that type of guy, take the training wheels off of him a little bit?” Harris told Fowler on the “DNVR Broncos Podcast” on May 14

“That’s kind of what I expect. I really want him to run more. Add more running plays for the quarterback. I think we kind of got away from that at the end of the season, and we see Philly’s not stopping doing that. Buffalo’s not stopping doing that. Ravens are not, right?”

“I would say let’s add a little bit more to the quarterback run game. Still be consistent with that as long as he’s healthy all year, and just evolve as a quarterback. You got to take those next steps, take more command of the offense. I’m pretty sure he probably already knows everything [in the playbook], right?” Harris said. “And just continue to just have more command. There’s always new plays out there that you always sprinkle in that he’ll find. But I want to see him run a little bit more next year.”

Nix was compared to Brees, who played for Payton in New Orleans with the Saints, before the draft.

Moreover, he has been in contact with Manning since joining the Broncos.

Bo Nix Finished Season Running Strong

Harris was a member of the Broncos’ vaunted “No-Fly Zone” secondary, which backed Fowler, Manning, and the offense en route to a Super Bowl victory in 2015.

Notably, Harris also played for the Saints the season after Payton stepped down.

Harris may understand how the coach likes to operate through second-hand accounts during his tenure in New Orleans. Still, asking for a player to be a combination of Manning and any one of Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, or Lamar Jackson is lofty. Nix is well-equipped to do both, though.

Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith, on rookie QB Bo Nix: "I didn't realize how fast he was." I asked Griffith about what stress Nix puts on a defense, and he replied, "A lot," before talking about what Nix brings as a runner. pic.twitter.com/WZF12GQR1F — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 6, 2024

Nix ranked sixth in passing attempts and 12th in yards during the regular season.

He was also eighth in rushing yards among QBs. Two quarterbacks – Murray and Jackson – had more passing and rushing yards than Nix.

Broncos Upgrading RB Could Open Running Lanes for Bo Nix

The truth is that Nix’s rushing attempts and effectiveness fluctuated throughout his rookie campaign. Nix averaged 6.4 attempts and 32.8 yards per game on the ground from Weeks 1 through 9. From Weeks 10 through 13, Nix averaged 2.3 attempts and 2.3 yards per contest.

However, Nix finished strong, posting 6.3 APG for 31.5 YPG over the Broncos’ final four games.

One of the benefits of the Broncos potentially upgrading their backfield for Nix with Harvey is the attention he could command once he establishes himself. He is already turning heads in Denver.

Harvey could wind up in a timeshare, but he has as good a case to lead it as anyone outside of NFL production.

Even that could change quickly with a strong preseason.

Nix can be more effective with his runs if he is called upon to do it less, and Payton can help by keeping the backs an active part of the game plan. That could elevate Nix’s production without taking on a greater workload and exposing him to a greater chance of injury.