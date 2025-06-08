Outspoken Broncos Starter Gets Ominous Update After Clear Message

Denver Broncos starting defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers has made it clear that he wants a contract extension. However, the Broncos have offered clues that such a deal may not be forthcoming, leading many to expect the veteran’s wishes will go unfulfilled.

He might be too far down the list of priorities.

“[Courtland] Sutton wants another big bite at the apple,” the Denver Post’s Troy Renck wrote on June 6. “All-Pros Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen are considered higher priorities for extensions.

“It’s hard to see the Broncos rewarding three players before the season starts. It is not impossible. But it feels unlikely. This math and the drafting of Sai’vion Jones are why no one expects standout defensive end John Franklin-Myers to get a new deal.”

The Broncos acquired Franklin-Myers in a trade with the New York Jets during the 2024 draft.

Franklin-Myers had career-highs with 40 total tackles and 7.0 sacks, part of a league-leading and franchise-record 63 sacks for the Broncos in 2024. He started 16 games and played in all 17 during the regular season.

John Franklin-Myers Set to Report for Broncos Mandatory Minicamp

The Denver Post’s Chris Tomasson reported there have been “no negotiations” between Franklin-Myers’ camp and the Broncos. Despite that, Franklin-Myers is set to report to mandatory minicamp, which runs from June 10 through June 12.

“A source said Wednesday that Franklin-Myers, who has been working out in Texas and South Florida this spring, will travel from his home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to Denver for the minicamp next Tuesday through Thursday at Broncos Park,” Tomasson wrote on June 4. “Franklin-Myers is the only expected 2025 Denver starter who has not been on hand for OTAs.”

Franklin-Myers is in the final year of a two-year, $15 million contract.

He has cast doubt on the belief that Broncos general manager George Paton is more likely to reward productive players than not, and made no secret that he wants a new deal.

Still, Franklin-Myers’ agent, Cliff Brady of Capital Sports Advisors, said that his client has not attended OTAs “for a few years now.”

Brady added that Franklin-Myers’ absence was not related to his ongoing search for a new deal.

“No contract issues. He’ll be there for mini-camp,” Brady said, per 9News’ Mike Klis in comments that were first shared on May 29. “He’s currently working his ass off to have the best season of his career.”

Franklin-Myers has continued to work with renowned pass rush coach Brandon Jordan, who worked with the Broncos in 2024 and could do so again in 2025, per Tomasson.

Broncos in No Rush to Address Veterans

Broncos head coach Sean Payton expressed no concerns over Franklin-Myers’ absence from the early portion of the Broncos’ offseason program, noting that it is voluntary. That changes with minicamp, when teams can fine players for missing sessions.

That could partly explain Franklin-Myers’ decision to attend despite not having a resolution to his contract situation.

Paton has said the team could negotiate into the season.

“You’ve seen how we’ve done our business,” Paton told reporters in March. “Typically, let’s get through the draft, and we’ll be open to conversations after the draft and into the summer, and sometimes into the season as well.”

Denver extended All-Pro corner Pat Surtain II in September 2024, following suit with outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (November) and left tackle Garett Bolles (December) soon after.

Still, Jones, the No. 131 overall pick of the 2025 draft, looms large for Franklin-Myers.