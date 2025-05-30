Broncos Get Good News on $15 Million Veteran Trade Addition

The Denver Broncos are back on the practice field, but they are not at 100% participation, because defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers has not been in attendance, notably as he enters the final year of his two-year, $15 million contract.

However, Franklin-Myers’ agent cleared the air that the former New York Jets defensive lineman is not holding out.

Moreover, Franklin-Myers’ absence was planned, and it is for training purposes.

“JFM hasn’t been to OTAs for a few years now. No contract issues. He’ll be there for mini-camp,” Franklin-Myers’ agent, Cliff Brady of Capital Sports Advisors, said, per 9News’ Mike Klis in comments shared on May 29. “He’s currently working his ass off to have the best season of his career.”

Franklin-Myers helped the Broncos lead the league with a franchise-record 63 sacks during the 2024 regular season.

The Broncos acquired Franlin-Myers during the 2024 draft in a trade with the Jets.

A fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, Franklin-Myers spent his first season with LA before they waived him in 2019. He signed with the Jets soon after but did not see the field in the regular season until 2020.

In his first season with the Broncos, Franklin-Myers set career-highs with 40 total tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and 7.0 sacks, starting 16 of the 17 regular-season games he played in.

John Franklin-Myers Working With Highly Regarded Pass Rush Coach

Franklin-Myers’ absence was long anticipated because he is working with renowned pass rush coach Brandon Jordan this offseason. He has done the same in years past and remains in play for the next session of OTAs.

“I got a couple of stocks, but I’m still my greatest investment,” Franklin-Myers posted on X on May 18.

Franklin-Myers included clips of himself training with Jordan.

"I got a couple of stocks, but I'm still my greatest investment."

“#Broncos DE John Franklin-Myers is spending several weeks this spring working out with pass-rush specialist BT Jordan in Dallas. Although JFM hasn’t been at Broncos offseason workouts, he could attend 2nd OTA session June 3-5 & definitely will be at June 10-12 mandatory minicamp,” the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson reported on X on May 3.

“Franklin-Myers has worked regularly with Jordan this decade. Jordan came to Broncos Park on occasions last season to do work with #Broncos pass rushers and could do that again in 2025.”

John Franklin-Myers Wants New Contract

Despite Franklin-Myers’ absence not being contract-related, the veteran has made it clear that he is seeking a new deal. He has made several posts on social media, some more overt than others, regarding his status.

In one post responding to a fan, Franklin-Myers seemed to question opinions that Broncos general manager George Paton readily rewards players who produce.

The Broncos have yet to agree to any veteran extensions this offseason.

“You’ve seen how we’ve done our business,” Paton told reporters in March. “Typically, let’s get through the draft, and we’ll be open to conversations after the draft and into the summer, and sometimes into the season as well.”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton downplayed Franklin-Myers’ absence, touting the work the veteran has put in.

“This is all voluntary,” Payton told reporters on May 29. “He’s had a good offseason.”

Franklin-Myers joins fellow starters Courtland Sutton, Luke Wattenberg, Nik Bonitto, and Zach Allen among the Broncos on the final year of their respective contracts. Like Franklin-Myers, Sutton has been outspoken about his contract in the past, but he has attended OTAs this year.