Broncos Get Positive Update After Outspoken Veteran’s Decision

The Denver Broncos have gotten to and through the 2025 draft. The next phase in roster planning is addressing the veterans on the roster who are entering the final year of their contracts. That means players like Broncos veteran John Franklin-Myers.

Franklin-Myers is on a two-year, $15 million contract, and he has made no secret of wanting a new deal. His decision to stay away from voluntary workouts seems ominous.

However, the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson reports that it is not an issue.

“#Broncos DE John Franklin-Myers is spending several weeks this spring working out with pass-rush specialist BT Jordan in Dallas. Although JFM hasn’t been at Broncos offseason workouts, he could attend 2nd OTA session June 3-5 & definitely will be at June 10-12 mandatory minicamp,” Tomasson reported on X on May 3.

“Franklin-Myers has worked regularly with Jordan this decade. Jordan came to Broncos Park on occasions last season to do work with #Broncos pass rushers and could do that again in 2025.”

The Broncos acquired Franklin-Myers from the Jets in a trade during the 2024 draft.

He recorded career highs with 40 total tackles, 7.0 sacks, and 8 tackles for loss in 2024. He stood out amongst his teammates, too.

Pro Football Focus ranked Franklin-Myers as the Broncos’ best pass-rushing defensive lineman and their third-best starting DL in run-stopping. The outlet also gave him his third-highest individual grade of his career.

John Franklin-Myers Wants New Contract

Franklin-Myers has touted his impact often. He has also suggested he is awaiting a new contract from the Broncos multiple times in recent months.

DNVR Broncos reporter Zac Stevens touted outside linebacker Nik Bonitto for a new contract among a slew of them this offseason for pass rushers. Franklin-Myers chimed in to mention himself.

The Broncos had been expected to wait until after the draft to address veteran contracts.

“The Broncos are set to bring back their entire defensive line from last season. It was a group that helped Denver finish No. 2 in run defense and provided the interior pass-rushing presence that helped the team pile up a franchise-record 63 sacks,” The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider wrote on March 17. “That performance has several players understandably eager to get paid.

“One factor: If Denver does not target a playmaker in the first round, they’ll potentially be in a position to draft one of the top defensive linemen.”

The Broncos did select an EDGE defender, who can play inside like Franklin-Myers.

Broncos’ Draft Could Prove Ominous for John Franklin-Myers

The Broncos selected LSU’s Sai’Vion Jones with the No. 101 overall pick (third round) of the draft. He projects to operate much in the way for the Broncos that Franklin-Myers can and often does.

“Finding more edge rush production and potential in Denver was a need for the middle rounds of the draft. Jones has powerful ability on the outside of the front seven, and he can bump inside to play with B-gaps,” ESPN’s Matt Miller wrote after the Broncos took Jones. “He’ll likely come in as a situational pass rusher, but he has the size and strength to work into a starting lineup. At worst, he can play in the 5-technique when the team goes to a three-man front.”

“My quest to manifest Jones into the top 100 overall missed by the narrowest of margins,” NFL.com’s Eric Edholm wrote in reaction to the pick. “He was one of my favorite players at the Senior Bowl, and his versatile skill set can be put to use. Jones is a powerful, explosive edge, even if he’s not a huge sack producer.”

How quickly Jones catches on to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s scheme could factor heavily into the Broncos’ decision on Franklin-Myers.