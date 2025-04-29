2-Time Champion ‘Hybrid’ Set to Join Broncos After Career Year

The Denver Broncos are still adding players via invite to their upcoming rookie minicamp, and their efforts to continue finding talent have led them to two-time national champion Mekhail “MJ” Sherman.

Per the Nebraska Football X handle on April 28, Sherman will join the Broncos in rookie minicamp.

He had a career year with 29 total tackles and 3.5 sacks for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2024.

#Huskers Sack! MJ Sherman drags Will Howard to the Turf. Damon Benning mentions a missed Ohio State "Holding" Penalty. Ft. Huskers Radio Network🌽🚨 pic.twitter.com/EIvzIdUJPB — @HuskerEastNE (@HuskerEastNE) October 29, 2024

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Sherman as his 108th-best LB in the 2025 draft class.

The former Nebraska star spent three seasons at Georgia, winning back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022. He tallied 29 total tackles last season, five behind the line of scrimmage, and finished his collegiate career with 59 combined stops, 9 TFLs, and 5.5 sacks.

Notably, Sherman did not record a takeaway at either of his stops. He was still a featured playmaker in 2024.

If that trend continues, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Sherman could find a role with the Broncos.

MJ Sherman Could Play ‘Hybrid’ Role for Broncos

Sherman was a backup at Georgia, including on those championship teams. He left the Bulldogs with 14 total tackles, 1 TFL, and 0.5 sacks.

He found his niche playing in the “Jack” linebacker role under head coach Matt Rhule’s staff.

“All the little things matter to a player who is the unquestioned leader of his position group. Sherman may be a linebacker, but the role he plays within the Nebraska defense is far different than that of [former teammates] John Bullock or Javin Wright,” the Lincoln Journal Star’s Luke Mullin wrote in August 2024.

“In defensive coordinator Tony White’s 3-3-5 defensive scheme, the Jack linebacker operates as a hybrid edge rusher who can either drop into coverage or create a four-man pass rush with Nebraska’s defensive line.”

Riley Van Poppel and MJ Sherman making an impact on a second-and-8. Violent punch from the Jack, Sherman, gets knock-back. Iowa is averaging 1.3 yards per rush. With Nebraska stopping the run so far, Iowa's average third down distance is 7.4 yards. pic.twitter.com/mKdJjwveh8 — Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) November 30, 2024

“We’ve just got to get back there (into the backfield),” Sherman said, per Mullin. “Make disruption, create negative plays for the offense, win on second down so they have a harder time of winning on third down and knock them out of certain areas of the field so we can be the defense that can score or give the offense a great position to score.”

The Broncos set a franchise record and led the NFL with 63 sacks in 2024.

They got breakout seasons from starters Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto, and strong contributions from reserves Dontrea Tillman and 2024 third-round pick Jonah Elliss.

Broncos Deep at EDGE Rusher

Sherman faces an uphill climb to make the Broncos’ roster. In addition to Bonitto, Cooper, Elliss, and Tillman, the Broncos also roster former Los Angeles Chargers OLB Andrew Farmer. They still have 2023 third-rounder Drew Sanders, who will play MLB but offers outside versatility, too.

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph trusts his LBs in coverage. Joseph could unleash Sherman off the edge, too.

The Broncos are running a 'plug' blitz (LBs to gaps) with an internal twist to add layers to the pinch by the three iDLs vs. the Chargers. This Denver pressure package has a ton of layers & when combined with man coverage, makes it difficult for opposing QBs to find air.

— pic.twitter.com/yp47H6XZsT — Cody Alexander (@The_Coach_A) October 19, 2024

However, the Broncos also drafted EDGE rushers Sai’vion Jones and Que Robinson.

Sherman only needs to look to Tillman for proof that he can make the Broncos’ roster if he produces. Tillman was an undrafted agent out of Indiana (Pa.) in 2019, though he starred in the UFL before signing with the Broncos in 2024.