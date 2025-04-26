Bo Nix Sends Fitting Message About Broncos Teammate After Unexpected Move

Bo Nix exchanged text messages with new Denver Broncos teammate Jahdae Barron after the team selected the latter with the No. 20 overall pick of the 2025 draft. Before that, though, Nix made it very clear how he felt about the Broncos’ decision.

Barron is regarded in some circles as the top corner in this draft class, but was an unexpected selection. The Broncos seemingly had more pressing needs, particularly at running back.

Nix was all for the Broncos selecting Barron, though, sharing a padlock emoji on Instagram.

“He texted me last night and called me,” Barron told reporters on April 25. “Crazy night. I called him back this morning. We chopped it up. He welcomed me, so that’s big. I told him I’m excited, I’m pumped up. Just ready to soak a lot of knowledge in, and I’m going to come with my best every day.

“I know everybody else is going to give me their best, and it’s going to be iron sharpens iron, so it’s going to be good.”

Nix led the Broncos to 10 wins in 2024 with the aid of the league’s third-ranked scoring defense.

Broncos DBs Fit Mold of ‘No Fly Zone’

Barron is a versatile player, capable of playing inside and out, man or zone coverage, and even as a blitzer. He figures to either start at nickelback or on the outside opposite reigning Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II.

Barron could play both, operating as CB2 in base formations and sliding inside when the Broncos go nickel, which is most of the time.

Riley Moss, a 2023 third-round pick, is no slouch.

He began the season playing lockdown coverage, allowing 55.6% completion and a 72.5 passer rating from Weeks 1 through 7. However, the 2023 third-round pick allowed 75.5% completion and a 120 passer rating over his final seven games.

Moss also missed three games and parts of another with an MCL injury that hindered him late in the season.

If healthy, the current Broncos group has corresponding parts to the vaunted “No Fly Zone.”

Surtain is the modern Aqib Talib, Moss serves as their Bradley Roby, and Barron operates in the Chris Harris Jr. role. On the back end, current Broncos Brandon Jones and newcomer Talanoa Hufanga represent predecessors Darian Stewart and T.J. Ward.

Before the draft, Broncos head coach Sean Payton noted that building up the defense is another way to protect Nix and the offense.

Broncos Load Up for Bo Nix on Day 2 of Draft

Nix is entering his second season with the Broncos and in the NFL. After he set various records and helped the Broncos snap their playoff drought as a rookie, the mission has been to surround him with a stronger supporting cast on both sides of the ball.

After bolstering the defense with Barron on Day 1, the Broncos doubled up on weapons to help their young QB.

They added a running back and a wide receiver, who share a common claim: captaincy in college.

Something I noticed about both Broncos day 2 picks, RJ Harvey and Pat Bryant, they both were a ‘C’ on their jerseys this past year. They were both team captains. I LOVE that. pic.twitter.com/14Qh4TDiOk — Strez (@Its_Strez) April 26, 2025

Following two trades – one with the Carolina Panthers and then another with the Detroit Lions – the Broncos selected UCF RB RJ Harvey with the No. 60 overall pick. Then, with one of the Panthers’ picks, the Broncos selected Illinois WR Pat Bryant.

Payton raved about both players, and they should make Nix’s life easier. The Broncos went back to defense to close out the day, selecting LSU’s Sai’vion Jones at No. 101.