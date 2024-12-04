Broncos Floated as Free Agency Destination for $109 Million Pro Bowler

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton addresses the media.

The Denver Broncos’ offense has caught fire, scoring 29-plus points in three straight games, including their 41-32 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 13.

Despite that, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggests adding to the group.

Specifically, Ballentine suggests the Broncos target Chicago Bears wideout Keenan Allen, who fans remember well from his days with the Los Angeles Chargers. Ballentine said the Broncos “would benefit” from offering a player like Allen a one-year deal in free agency in 2025.

“Devaughn Vele‘s emergence has been a welcome development. If he continues on this path, he could become the second outside receiver to pair with Sutton. That still leaves a hole in the team’s receiving corps where a savvy slot receiver could make it whole,” Ballentine wrote on December 3.

“Keenan Allen is getting into the end of his career. He hasn’t been the difference-maker Chicago thought he would be, but that will likely be a factor in contract negotiations.

Allen, 32, was the No. 76 overall pick in the 2013 draft.

He spent the first 11 years of his career with the Chargers before the Bears acquired him in a trade during the 2024 offseason. Allen could fill a need as a slot target for the Broncos.

Keenan Allen Could Be Slot Threat for Broncos

Allen went to five straight Pro Bowls from 2017 through 2021, earning a sixth trip in 2022. He got off to a slow start this season, catching 30 passes for 282 yards and 2 touchdowns over the first 11 weeks, missing two weeks with a foot injury.

Allen had a 14-153-3 line in Weeks 12 and 13, though.

He is still tracking for career-low production (outside of his injury-shortened 2016 season) in several key metrics, including catch rate and receiving yards per game.

Allen is a proven threat from the slot. He is in the final year of a four-year, $80.1 million contract and has earned $109.8 million in his career, which includes winning Rookie of the Year in 2013 and Comeback Player of the Year in 2017.

Over The Cap projects the Broncos to have $57.9 million in cap space in 2025.

However, the Broncos recently leaned into their youth movement, parting with another veteran wide receiver. That could prove ominous for Allen or any potential veteran additions.

Broncos’ Roster Move an Ominous Sign for Potential Veteran Additions

The Broncos waived veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds from injured reserve (finger) and the progress of their younger wide receivers was a significant factor in the decision.

“In a mild surprise, the Broncos waived the veteran Reynolds on Tuesday,” 9News’ Mike Klis wrote on December 3. “Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin, have each developed into complementary weapons for the Bo Nix-led offense.”

Reynolds signed a two-year, $9 million contract in free agency during the 2024 offseason.

Reynolds was also the victim of a shooting that left him with wounds to the arm and head.

Klis noted the impact of 2023 second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr.’s big play ability on offense. Courtland Sutton and Lil’Jordan Humphrey provide big targets and veteran presences.

None of them are slot receivers. Mims fits the typical profile of one closer than his lankier teammates. Four of the five receivers on the Broncos’ active roster are listed at 6-foot-3 or above. Mims is 5-foot-11. Allen can certainly fill a specific role within the Broncos’ offense.

However, the Broncos have proven willing to address their needs with younger players.