Former Sean Payton Cohort Linked to Broncos After Surprising Decision

The Denver Broncos made waves with their decision to fire special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica after two seasons. Several potential candidates to replace him have already emerged, including a possible frontrunner with ties to Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

Kotwica joined the Broncos in 2023 after one season with the Minnesota Vikings in which he coached them to top-10 coverage units in the punt and kickoff game.

9News’ Mike Klis listed a few options, including the possible favorite.

“To replace Kotwica, Payton to interview multiple minority candidates per Rooney Rule. Darren Rizzi, who was Payton’s STC from 2019-2021, may be man to beat,” Klis posted on X on January 17. “Cowboys’ John Fassel, South Carolina/longtime NFL STC Joe DeCamillis, Raiders’ Derius Swinton could also be considered.

“Add longtime STC Chris Tabor as possible candidate. He recently interviewed with Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch for 49ers’ special teams coordinator job.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also pointed to Rizzi as a name to monitor.

Klis shared an expanded list of candidates. Moreover, many of the potential candidates have ties to the organization or Payton.

“Among possible ST coordinator candidates who are, or may become available: Broncos’ own Chris Banjo, Darren Rizzi, Chris Tabor, John Fassel, Joe DeCamillis, Derius Swinton II, [Jett] Modkins (son of MINN-former DEN RB coach Curtis Modkins), Heath Farwell, Richard Hightower,” Klis said in a follow-up post.

The Broncos ranked 10th in yards allowed per punt, and they were 16th per kickoff.

Broncos kicker Wil Lutz had one field goal attempt blocked, but he also connected on the second-highest percentage of his kicks in his career. Broncos punter Riley Dixon averaged the second-most yards per punt of his career.

The Broncos also have Mavin Mims Jr., who made the Pro Bowl as a kick returner for the second straight season.

Payton’s previous comments may explain the Broncos decision.

Historic Play a Potential Factor in Broncos’ Decision to Fire ST Coach

Klis noted the presence of long-time special teams coach Mike Westhoff as a mitigating factor for Kotwica.

There was also the Los Angeles Chargers historic fair catch free kick in Week 15.

“Westhoff, who is 77, was considered the brains behind the Broncos’ special teams while Kotwica ran the day-to-day operation of executing the plays, coaching up the players, organizing the practices, etc,” Klis wrote in a report on the firing on January 17.

“When Westhoff retired for health reasons following the blocked 35-yard field goal attempt that cost the Broncos a win at Kansas City on Nov. 10, Kotwica apparently became vulnerable despite the overall success of his unit. There was also an end-of-half snafu at the Los Angeles Chargers in which a running-into-the-returner penalty allowed for a 57-yard, free-kick field goal by Cameron Dicker that was part of the home team’s comeback from a 21-10 deficit.”

The loss prevented the Broncos from clinching a playoff spot, leaving Payton upset.

Broncos HC Sean Payton Lamented Penalty That Led to Chargers Historic Play

Whether or not the decision to fire Kotwica was based in part, fully, or at all on that loss to the Chargers is unclear.

Payton did lament the Broncos penalty that preceded the free kick, though.

“Typically you’d be pretty conservative,” Payton told reporters on December 19. “We didn’t get any momentum going there. We just ran the ball and punted it. The penalty puts them in a position.

“Doesn’t happen much. We practice it all the time. Well in that situation, the penalty put them in field goal position. So it’s disappointing.”

“The penalty wasn’t real smart,” Payton said.