Broncos Star Sends 2-Word Message to $265 Million History-Making QB

The Denver Broncos believe they have their quarterback in Bo Nix and have taken advantage of his rookie contract, adding high-level players at other positions like linebacker Dre Greenlaw in free agency this offseason.

Greenlaw arrives after four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, and his exit helped clear the way for them to sign quarterback Brock Purdy to a five-year, $265 million contract extension.

“Congrats brotha [flexed bicep emoji],” Greenlaw posted to his Instagram stories on May 16.

#Broncos LB Dre Greenlaw with some kind words for #49ers QB Brock Purdy. Purdy landed a 5yr, $265M contract extension. pic.twitter.com/4rvmjVZQMO — Clocker Sports (@ClockerSports) May 17, 2025

Purdy’s deal makes him the highest-paid player in 49ers franchise history, and significantly impacted how the team retooled this offseason. The Broncos have at least three more seasons before they must address Nix. In the meantime, the Broncos benefit with Greenlaw.

However, the trend with quarterback contracts rising, particularly high-level ones, has created a landscape in which it may be more valuable to re-up with QB1 before their rookie deal expires.

With Nix’s fifth-year option and franchise tags, the Broncos can wait until 2032 before acting.

Bo Nix, Broncos Maximizing Key Window

Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga were both allowed to walk, though the 49ers made a last-ditch effort to retain the former. In the end, Greenlaw and Hufanga chose the Broncos over other options in large part because of Nix, whom the latter called a “gamer.”

“Everybody was kind of skeptical about his rookie season, and he just came out here and balled. And that’s what I love about it,” Hufanga said on the “DNVR Broncos Podcast on May 1.

“Even talking to Dre, he was my locker partner at the Niners. And then when we came here together, we’re like, ‘Man, when you got a quarterback that can go out there and really play?’ And as a defense, you can – it’s not just three and out. … There’s a lot of teams like that in the NFL. And so for us, it was like, ‘Man, we got potential here. And so why can’t we come over here and help change?’ But he’s [Nix] the reason.”

Nix also helped convince, recruit, and/or welcome other Broncos free agents and draft picks.

From my understanding, Bo Nix has already reached out and welcomed every Broncos draft pick to the team. Really cool. pic.twitter.com/5EDuZLH6Q6 — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) May 11, 2025

“He has everything that it takes to be great in this league,” Evan Engram told Bennie Fowler on the “DNVR Broncos Podcast” on April 10. “I think the biggest thing that stood out to me was his presence in the pocket. [He] is very calm, very collected. And when the pocket does break down, the plays he can make on his feet while having his eyes downfield is something that you have to continue to put great talent around because that is a weapon. That is a true weapon.”

Engram, Greenlaw, and Hufanga were part of a $113.4 million spending spree for the Broncos in free agency that included $60.2 million guaranteed, per Spotrac.

Those figures ranked 13th and 15th, respectively, this offseason.

Dre Greenlaw, Broncos Defense Will Help Bo Nix

The Broncos’ decision to draft Jahdae Barron with the No. 20 overall pick of the 2024 draft turned heads, given the team’s need for a running back and links to other skill positions.

However, Barron’s addition is in the same line of thinking as Greenlaw and Hufanga’s.

Chris Harris Jr. is planting his flag and believes the Broncos can have the NFL's No. 1 defense in 2025 🔥 "This defense really has no weaknesses going into the season."@heykayadams | @ChrisHarrisJr | @Broncos pic.twitter.com/BkrFvg5Vvg — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 6, 2025

“There’s two great allies that I think to help quarterback play. It’s real good defense and, obviously, a real good running game,” Payton told reporters in April before the draft. “When we sign a good football player in free agency – Dre Greenlaw – we feel like we’ve helped our team and, in turn, our defense, and then, in turn, the quarterback position.

“How do we how do we get them off the high dive? You don’t want to be third-and-long, you don’t want to be behind in games. Those are all things that make that position more challenging.”