Broncos Trade Pitch Lands Award-Winning ‘Joker’ Option After Comments

New Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram possesses many of the traits head coach Sean Payton is looking for in his “Joker” and is embracing the role. It may not be his alone, though, with Boise State Broncos star Ashton Jeanty linked to a trade to Denver.

Speculation has Jeanty going in the top 10 of the 2025 draft, possibly even at No. 6 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

If he slips, though, B/R Gridiron offered a trade proposal that could keep him in Broncos colors.

Broncos get:

2025 first-round pick (No. 8 overall)

2025 fourth-round pick (No. 111 overall)

Panthers get:

2025 first-round pick (No. 20 overall)

2025 second-round pick (No. 51 overall)

2025 third-round pick (No. 85 overall)

Jeanty led the Mountain West Conference in carries and rushing yards in back-to-back seasons. He also led in touchdowns in 2024, finishing the campaign with 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries.

A 23-138-1 line as a pass catcher belies his “Joker” chops. However, Jeanty – the Doak Walker and Maxwell Awards winner in 2024 – had 569 yards and 5 TDs on 43 grabs.

Broncos Get Candid About Possible Trade Options

Broncos general manager George Paton said he has already made contact with rival organizations about possible trade scenarios.

“We’ve made calls. This week, you make a lot of calls. And then next week, the more serious calls. ‘Hey, if this player’s here, we want to move up,’ or what have you. So I’ve talked to almost every gym in the NFL. Kind of set the table, set the plan. ‘Hey, if your player’s here, and you move up, what’s the range?’” Paton told reporters on April 17.

“You start talking parameters [this week]. I would say it gets more serious next week, and then really draft day.

Paton noted that the situation often ramps up when players that teams covet begin to slide.

However, Paton also said that the Broncos believe they can get a similar player at No. 20 to one they would select if they were picking 10th overall. Payton also spoke about being able to work with some front offices more than others.

As Sean Payton and the #Broncos look to add a RB in the draft, here are two names to keep an eye on… 📺 @TheHerd with @colincowherd pic.twitter.com/cMsOV4DZSh — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 18, 2025

“There are some teams that are more risk-averse, maybe. Or, maybe, a little bit more conventional, that would be harder to vision a significant trade, maybe just historically. And others that are much more. That kind of factors into it at least,” Payton told reporters during that same press conference. “There’s always a new group in our league, right? There’s a handful of new GMs, new head coaches.

“There’s certain ones where you know right away that, hey, you can do business without either having to feel like they’re getting a win, and I think that’s important.”

Sean Payton Touts RB Draft History

Payton noted that having a “clear vision” is key when deciding about taking running backs in the first round of the draft. That is key for a potential trade, given Jeanty’s recent comments about the Broncos’ interest in him at the scouting combine.

“Now, I have just separate meetings,” Jeanty said on the “Draft House” podcast on April 14. “But at the actual draft, I talked to 20 different teams – at the combine, excuse me

“Really, the Denver Broncos they was heavy on me.”

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked the 5-foot-9, 211-pound Jeanty as RB1 and the No. 3 overall prospect in the class. Brugler compared Jeanty to NFL Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson.

"To me, he is ideal for being a cornerstone piece to a franchise. He's gonna have a career similar to LaDainian Tomlinson. That's my ideal comparison for him." 🗣️ @BeanieWells26 on Ashton Jeanty pic.twitter.com/2geRsMJ1yj — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) April 17, 2025

“With his low center of gravity and explosiveness, Jeanty has an uncanny ability to stay afloat through contact and be elusive in space (led FBS with 151 forced missed tackles in 2024 — 57 more than No. 2 on the list). He trusts his vision when following his blocks, but instead of predetermining his path, he displays outstanding reactionary reads to sort, cut and create (responsible for 12 carries of 50 yards or more in 2024; no other FBS player had more than five),” Brugler wrote on April 9.

“Jeanty displays exceptional contact balance, run instincts and versatility in the passing game, reminiscent of LaDainian Tomlinson. He has the talent to emerge as a high-level running back early in his NFL career.”