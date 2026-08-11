Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton Delivers 2-Word Message on WR Pat Bryant

Through the 1st 2 weeks of training camp, the breakout star for the Denver Broncos has been 2nd-year wide receiver Pat Bryant. No one else has really been close.

With that, Bryant is becoming more of a topic of conversation as Broncos coaches face the media, and FanDuel TV’s Kay Adams pressed Denver head coach Sean Payton on what Bryant’s role might be in the offense moving forward.

Payton had a simple — and hilarious — 2-word answer

“How the hell are you going to keep (Pat Bryant) off the field?” Adams asked Payton on Monday.

“We’re not,” Payton answered.

If Bryant is healthy and continues playing like this, it might upend the Broncos’ hierarchy at wide receiver, where highly-paid veterans Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton have been considered the top 2 wide receiver options since the Broncos traded for Waddle in the offseason.

Bryant, a 2025 3rd-round pick (No. 74 overall), might actually be making a move to supplant Sutton as the WR2 option.

“Pat Bryant might not be just WR3; he could be taking the WR2 torch from Sutton by the end of the season,” NFL reporter Zack Kelberman wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Household name soon, I’m absolutely convinced.”

Conversation Beginning to Shift Around Pat Bryant

The 1st few weeks of training camp have changed the conversation around Bryant, who most assumed was in a battle to become the Broncos’ WR3.

Bryant had 35 receptions for 412 yards and 1 touchdown as a rookie, but injuries derailed his season down the stretch.

“Pat Bryant is taking over training camp,” David Talks Broncos said on his official YouTube channel on August 5. “He’s been taking over that WR1 role for Courtland Sutton as he’s been having his vet days

“The team is grooming (Bryant) to transition into the X role for Courtland Sutton,” ESPN’s Zain Dhanani wrote on his official X account on August 5. “Take: I’ve said this since May — there’s always a chance Sutton takes a step back, turns an ankle, etc to open the door for Pat Bryant. Non-zero chance he takes over the X at some point this season.”

“Pat Bryant makes plays every damn day,” Broncos reporter Ryan Edwards wrote on his official X account. “Clear WR3 to me.”

“It’ll be easy to create his role,” Payton said on August 3.

Pat Bryant Packed on Muscle in Offseason

Bryant talked with DNVR’s Zac Stevens about his offseason recovery program, which included packing on the muscle — he played at around 204 pounds as a rookie.

“I’ve been in (Denver) basically the whole offseason,” Bryant said on May 8. “Nursing my hamstring and overall just getting right, getting my body back, and working with our training staff to be the best version of myself this season … I’ve put on a couple of pounds obviously, coming off that rookie season and not getting to build like I want to build (my body), so it’s putting on a couple of pounds so I can go out there and play without worrying about injuries.”

With a month left in the regular season, Bryant very much seemed on track to become Denver’s top WR2 option, but suffered a nasty concussion in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16 on a murder ball from quarterback Bo Nix.

PFF’s Dalton Wasserman called Bryant an “Early Breakout Candidate” for the Broncos immediately following the end of the 2025 season.

“Bryant didn’t get many opportunities in the first half of his rookie season, but he became a reliable contributor to Denver’s offense down the stretch,” Wasserman wrote. “Since Week 8, he produced a solid 73.0 PFF receiving grade while placing third on the team with 364 receiving yards. He should continue to garner further opportunities alongside Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin in 2026.”