‘Exceptionally Smart’ Broncos Playmaker on Notice After Sean Payton’s Comments

The Denver Broncos still boast depth along their defensive line, even after allowing John Franklin-Myers to leave (Tennessee Titans) in free agency during the 2026 offseason. So much so that players Matt Henningsen could find themselves fighting for a roster spot.

Henningsen is already trying to make for time lost.

Now, he faces a new contender for not only playing time, but additional pressure to show he belongs on the final 53-player group when the regular season rolls around.

Broncos’ Matt Henningsen Could Be Roster Casualty After Strong

Henningsen was a sixth-round pick, taken 206th overall by the Broncos in 2022. After being a regular contributor over his first two seasons, he missed all of 2025.

He must reestablish himself in a retooled group. ESPN’s Jeff Legwold noted as much while listing Henningsen as the “biggest surprise” for the Broncos during what was a truncated offseason program.

This comes amid Bo Nix being healthy enough to participate and Jaylen Waddle’s debut.

“It’s going to be difficult for Henningsen to earn a roster spot when training camp breaks this summer, but the sixth-round pick from the 2022 draft has flashed repeatedly in offseason work. That included a pass he tipped to himself for an interception in an 11-on-11 period in a minicamp practice and a return that would have been a touchdown,” Legwold wrote on June 22, noting the veteran missed last season due to a torn Achilles suffered during training camp.

“If the Broncos keep five or six defensive linemen when the roster is cut to 53 in the preseason, it makes it a tight fit for him, but he has done his part so far.”

Legwold also cited Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s comments on Henningsen. The message was clear. Despite his past contributions and the team’s initial investment into him, he will compete for a spot on the roster.

“He does a great job of seeing those screens, or those underneath throws,” Payton told reporters on June 16. He’s doing really well. He’s exceptionally smart, he’s got great respect from his teammates, he knows the technique and the defense well. And in a position that gets rotated and plays a lot, he’s going to be competing for one of those spots.”

Broncos Get Final Draft Pick Under Contract

Henningsen’s spot is under imminent threat largely due to the Broncos adding Tyler Onyedim. They used their first pick of the 2026 draft.

Onyedim agreed to terms on his rookie contract on Sunday, per The Denver Post’s Luca Evans. He signed the deal on Monday, per the team. He was also among the standouts during the Broncos’ offseason program.

Evans noted that he suspects Onyedim “can — and probably will — play right away” this year.

“The 6-foot-3, 292-pound Onyedim is wearing No. 98 in Denver, the number vacated by John Franklin-Myers, and is poised for immediate rotational snaps at Franklin-Myers’ former boundary-end slot on the defensive line,” Evans wrote on June 18. “He has drawn rave reviews inside the building, and has been hard to miss outside of it, with several reps through OTAs and minicamp either bursting through the line of scrimmage or fitting a run gap.”

Henningsen, meanwhile, will contend with 2025 third-round pick Sai’Vion Jones and fellow incumbents Eyioma Uwazurike, Jordan Jackson, and Malcolm Roach for playing time alongside and behind starter and All-Pro Zach Allen in 2026.