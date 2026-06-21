Broncos Facing Cold Truth About ‘Core Player’ Amid Potential Deal

The Denver Broncos have made their feelings clear, but actions speak louder than words. And in the case of Broncos starting nickelback Ja’Quan McMillian, their relative inaction seemingly speaks volumes.

That is, until one factors in how the Broncos have backed up their comments with actions during the offseason program.

The next step for both sides appears clear.

Ja’Quan McMillian ‘Massively Underpaid’ With Broncos

McMillian, 26, is a former undrafted free agent and a staple in the Broncos’ defense. It is one of the NFL’s best units, and McMillian is coming off a career year in 2025.

However, he heads into the 2026 season on a bargain contract. McMillian is the Broncos’ “biggest contract extension decision” heading into the campaign, according to Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton.

“McMillian has excelled in his role as the primary nickelback. He’s a versatile playmaker who’s logged 24 pass breakups, six interceptions and seven sacks over the last three seasons. General manager George Paton called the slot defender one of the team’s ‘core players,’” Moton wrote on June 20.

“McMillian is massively underpaid, given his value to the Broncos defense.”

The Broncos retained McMillian on a one-year, $5.7 million restricted free agent tender. His had limited options this offseason. He is tracking toward unrestricted free agency in 2027, though.

“We’ll see what we do with him. We’re still working through that,” Paton told reporters in March when asked about potentially trading for McMillian. “We want him here. Certainly, a team could a team could call us. Who knows? He’s one of our core players. We love having him here.”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton has also lauded McMillian.

“I think he’s so focused in preparing to play and play well. I’m sure he’ll compartmentalize that, and it will take care of it take care of itself very well,” Payton told reporters on June 11.

“He’s got all the things you’re looking for. Like when I say grit, chip on his shoulder, but the ball finds him. We keep talking about taking it away and, man, we even forget Buffalo, on the road, Monday night. 23 [McMillian], first series of the game, balls out. He’s causing a fumble, he’s just around it all, and that’s not just good fortune. That’s his skill set.”

McMillian tied his career-highs with 4.0 sacks and 2 interceptions and tallied his second career defensive touchdown in 2025. He has 195 combined tackles, 7.0 sacks, 6 INTs, 5 forced fumbles, and 2 recoveries in his career.

Still, multiple reports made it clear that there are no active talks with McMillian’s camp.

Broncos’ Plan Paints Early Picture

McMillian is not the only member of the Broncos’ secondary who is in a contract year this season, with cornerback Riley Moss also carrying the burden. Moss was a third-round pick in the 2023 draft, and a player whom the Broncos traded up to select.

This offseason, though, Moss faced competition for his perimeter spot opposite Pat Surtain II from Broncos teammate and 2025 first-round pick Jahdae Barron.

That clears a path for McMillian to keep his starting and potentially roster spot with the Broncos.