Red Flag Raised After Broncos Make ‘Tough Bet’ on Pro Bowl Playmaker

Winning the offseason does not guarantee in-season success, but the Denver Broncos have commanded headlines. Most of their decisions have been well-received. However, Talanoa Hufanga’s three-year, $45 million contract has been questioned.

Hufanga was a fifth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2021.

He earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2022. Injuries hindered him in 2023 and 2024. The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher ranked the deal among the worst this offseason.

“Safeties were paid left and right in free agency, so it’s not surprising that Talanoa Hufanga inked a new deal. After all, he was an All-Pro selection during the 2022 season after recording four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two sacks,” Mosher wrote on March 14.

“However, since that season, Hufanga has played just 17 games, missing time with serious injuries, including a torn ACL. He’s not been durable, and his play style certainly impacts that. Denver wanted to get a more dynamic safety, and Hufanga is a playmaker. Still, he can be exposed in coverage and isn’t the most technically sound player.”

“For someone who has had as many serious injuries as he’s had during the years, $20 million guaranteed sure seems like a lot of cash,” Mosher wrote. “The Broncos are betting on his health improving as he ages. That’s always a tough bet, but here is to hoping he can stay on the field.”

Broncos Have Staff to Overcome Talanoa Hufanga’s Track Record With 49ers

Mosher listed the 49ers among the “losers” of the first wave in free agency. New Broncos Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw – another injury risk – were among the reasons.

The Broncos are among the beneficiaries of the 49ers’ plight.

“It’s been a rough offseason for the San Francisco 49ers, but it’s not unexpected. After a few years of going all in to compete for a Super Bowl, the 49ers had to shed some bad contracts and let talented players leave in free agency. That included Dre Greenlaw and Talona Hufanga, fantastic starters who had missed too much time during the last few years,” Mosher wrote in an article from March 13.

“This will be the worst roster that they’ve had in years, but the hope is a strong draft class can help fill in the gaps. They’ll need to ace the draft if they want to get back into Super Bowl contention anytime soon.”

“If any team can keep Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga healthy, it’s the Broncos,” DNVR Bronco’s Zac Stevens posted on X on March 10. “Beau Lowery has been incredible at keeping the Broncos healthy his two years in town.

“Sean Payton trusts Lowery and his staff 100%.”

Former Broncos RB Among ‘Worst’ Free Agency Signings

Hufanga was not the only Broncos connection on the “worst deals” list. Mosher also took the Dallas Cowboys signing former Broncos running back Javonte Williams in free agency to task, noting they “misread” the market and wound up with a “lesser player at a more expensive cost.”

That is despite Mosher acknowledging Williams’ one-year, $3.5 million pact is modest.

“Dallas expected Rico Dowdle, their leading rusher from the 2024 season, to command a contract of $6 million per year or more. But that didn’t happen, and he ended up signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Carolina Panthers,” Mosher wrote on March 14. “Williams is younger than Dowdle, but he was one of the league’s least-efficient runners last season, and his explosiveness is gone after a major knee injury in 2022.

“Williams is the type of player that can be signed after the NFL Draft or closer to training camp. However, the fact that Dallas paid him on Day 1 of free agency and wound up paying more for him than Dowdle was a mistake. The Cowboys will draft their starting running back in April, but they made an early mistake in free agency.”

The Broncos entered the 2024 season with Williams as the starter. But Payton noted he needed to see the former third-round pick return to his rookie form before the campaign began.

Denver used three different starters during the season, though Williams started in the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills. At the 2025 scouting combine, Broncos general manager George Paton left the door open for Williams to return.

Instead, the Broncos will host Williams and the Cowboys during the 2025 season.