Broncos Urged to Add ‘Insurance’ Policy After $39 Million Investment

The Denver Broncos were lauded for their efforts in free agency, which yielded, notably among others, safety Talanoa Hufanga. However, Hufanga’s extensive injury history has led to former Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon as a suggestion for the Broncos.

Blackmon, 26, was the No. 85 overall pick in the 2020 draft. He has started 62 of his 66 career games, including 16 in 2024.

Pro Football Focus’ Mason Cameron called Blackmon “injury insurance” for Hufanga.

“Although the Broncos just signed Talanoa Hufanga to man their free safety spot, his injury is a bit concerning. To help provide more quality depth at the position as insurance for any injuries, Denver could target a name like Julian Blackmon,” Cameron wrote on May 8.

“The former Colts safety is comfortable playing in deep-free looks, having earned an 83.3 PFF coverage grade at the position over the past two seasons. “

Blackmon recorded 86 total tackles – the second most of his career – 4 pass deflections, 3 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery, and 0.5 sacks for the Colts last season.

He was on a one-year, $3.7 million contract, with $9.8 million in career earnings.

Julian Blackmon Navigated Injury in 2024

Blackmon posted 88 total stops, 8 deflections, 4 picks, and 2 recoveries in 2023 in 15 games, so his numbers took a slight dip despite more playing time. His durability is also a question mark, though.

Blackmon has never played a full slate of regular-season games in four NFL seasons.

Not only does that undercut the idea of him as “insurance” for Hufanga, it also likely explains why he remains a free agent at this stage of the offseason despite his production.

“Blackmon played through a torn right labrum suffered in the opener and still tied for the team-high with three interceptions, missing only one game and putting off surgery until after the season. However, the 2020 third-round pick missed several tackles he should make, allowed a 103.2 passer rating and was clearly a shell of the playmaker he’s proven to be when healthy,” The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur wrote in February.

“But that’s the catch: Blackmon hasn’t been able to stay healthy. He’s suffered significant injuries throughout his career, and after returning to Indianapolis on a one-year deal last offseason, his latest injury muddies his market yet again.”

The Athletic ranked Blackmon as the 10th-best safety and the No. 130 overall free agent.

The outlet ranked Hufanga as the No. 20 overall free agent and the second-best free agent at the safety position in the 2025 class.

Julian Blackmon Could Be Expensive Luxury

Notably, Camryn Bynum ranked one slot positionally and two spots overall below Blackmon. A former Minnesota Vikings starter, Bynum inked a four-year, $60 million contract with Blackmon’s Colts in free agency this offseason.

The Broncos have $16.5 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.

Spotrac projects Blackmon’s market value at $8 million, offering a three-year, $24 million pact as an example of what he might command.

Hufanga, who has missed 17 games over the past two seasons, is on a three-year, $39 million deal. Fellow safety Brandon Jones is entering his second season as a Bronco on a three-year, $20 million agreement.

The Broncos also have former starter P.J. Locke and reserves Delarrin Turner-Yell, Devon Key, and JL Skinner under contract.

Adding Blackmon could be a luxury item the Broncos would be better served to avoid.