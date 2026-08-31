Ex-Broncos RB Named NFL’s Best ‘Bargain’ Free Agent

On almost any of the other 31 NFL teams, Jaleel McLaughlin wakes up this morning with a job.

Unfortunately for McLaughlin, he’s now unemployed after losing out on a final roster spot in the stacked Denver Broncos backfield. This team professed its love for him even as it released him in the NFL’s final 53-man roster cuts on Sunday.

McLaughlin, hopefully, won’t have to wait long before finding himself a new job.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put McLaughlin at the top of his list of the NFL’s top “bargain” free agent running backs 1 day after his release, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks identified as the top 2 possible destinations.