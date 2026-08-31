Ex-Broncos RB Named NFL’s Best ‘Bargain’ Free Agent

On almost any of the other 31 NFL teams, Jaleel McLaughlin wakes up this morning with a job.
Unfortunately for McLaughlin, he’s now unemployed after losing out on a final roster spot in the stacked Denver Broncos backfield. This team professed its love for him even as it released him in the NFL’s final 53-man roster cuts on Sunday.
McLaughlin, hopefully, won’t have to wait long before finding himself a new job.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put McLaughlin at the top of his list of the NFL’s top “bargain” free agent running backs 1 day after his release, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks identified as the top 2 possible destinations.
“The Denver Broncos released Jaleel McLaughlin from their crowded RB room, and the speedy Youngstown State product should interest teams seeking a change-of-pace back,” Knox wrote on August 31. “Over the last three years with Denver, McLaughlin tallied 1,356 scrimmage yards while averaging an impressive 4.8 yards per carry. He’s a bit undersized (5’7”, 187 lbs) but possesses big-play ability and won’t turn 26 until mid-September.
Jaleel McLaughlin Battled Back Cut Rumors in 2025
McLaughlin battled back against cut rumors in 2025 — the addition of 3rd-round pick Jonah Coleman in 2026 just proved too much to overcome.
Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport put McLaughlin on his list of the Broncos’ top cut candidates last year.
“Much has been made of the battle between veteran J.K. Dobbins and rookie RJ Harvey to start at running back for the Denver Broncos in 2025,” Davenport wrote in August 2025. “What has flown under the radar a bit is the logjam the team now has at the position. Someone is going to be the odd man out—and that could be third-year pro Jaleel McLaughlin … Harvey and Dobbins are locks to make the roster. Audric Estime, who was drafted by the current regime a year ago, likely is as well. Assuming the Broncos carry four running backs into the regular season, that leaves one roster spot for either McLaughlin, Tyler Badie or Blake Watson. McLaughlin’s days in the Mile High City could be numbered.”
McLaughlin Seemed Like Trade Bait in Offseason
In May, Sports Illustrated’s Jason La Canfora suggested the Broncos trade McLaughlin to the RB-needy Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens let Keaton Mitchell, their top backup running back to All-Pro Derrick Henry, walk out the door in free agency. McLaughlin would be a suitable replacement.
The Broncos have 2 established starters in J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, then added Coleman.
Baltimore offensive coordinator Declan Doyle was an offensive assistant for the Broncos in McLaughlin’s 1st 2 seasons in 2023 and 2024.
“Could I sell you on a late-round pick for Jaleel McLaughlin?” La Canfora wrote. “He spent two years with Doyle in Denver, he is a grinder … and he received no D-1 offers out of high school but has stuck in the NFL despite being an undrafted signee in 2023. He predated Sean Payton’s arrival, but you could see how much Payton was smitten with him, and when Denver re-signed him on a no-frills deal, Payton praised his ‘football intelligence and makeup.’ McLaughlin appeared in just eight games last season but saw more action late in the season when Dobbins was hurt. He appeared in 17 games as rookie with three starts and he has been effective catching the ball in small doses and averaged 16 yards per catch his final season in college.”
Ex-Broncos RB Named NFL’s Best ‘Bargain’ Free Agent