Broncos Will Entertain ‘Any and All’ Trade Offers for Backup QBs

The Denver Broncos have had a blissfully quiet few weeks when it comes to trade rumors about backup quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, who are both firmly entrenched behind rookie starter Bo Nix.

As we inch closer to the November 5 NFL trade deadline, expect that trade buzz to ramp back up as teams take firm positions as buyers and sellers. At the same time, the Broncos might come to the realization that either quarterback has more value in getting back a future draft pick.

ESPN’s Seth Walder thinks the Broncos should be open to whatever comes their way when it comes to trade offers for Stidham and Wilson.

“Stidham lost the training camp competition with Nix, so he has been QB2 on game days this season,” Walder wrote on October 23. “But the Broncos are still intrigued by Wilson’s physical skills and arm strength, both of which he displayed often in camp practices and preseason games. One of those passers could be moved. Given their ultra tight salary cap this year and next (thanks to their decision to release Russell Wilson earlier this year), the Broncos need draft capital and would listen to any and all offers.”

If the Broncos don’t get something out of either quarterback by the trade deadline, the opportunity to get return capital for them will be lost. Stidham came to the Broncos as a free agent and is in the final season of a 2-year, $10 million contract he signed in March 2023.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, was obtained from the New York Jets in April 2024 in exchange for a 2024 sixth round pick. The Broncos were also sent a 2024 seventh round pick in the deal and Wilson’s 4-year, $35.1 million contract runs out after this season.

Wilson May Have Extended Career With Broncos

Wilson seemed like he was on his way out of the NFL after 3 rocky seasons with the Jets but seems to have reclaimed his career during his time with the Broncos despite being the team’s third quarterback the entire season.

In one part, that’s because Wilson’s attitude and work ethic hasn’t come into question during his time in Denver — something that was an issue with the Jets. His play in the preseason showed a player who could be a serviceable backup.

Wilson was one of the league’s most popular trade targets through the first month of the NFL regular season but it’s died down some since.

Stidham Might Be Starter For Desperate Team

Stidham might have value to a team that needs a starter for the last part of the 2024 regular season and is out of playoff contention — a group that might include the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints or Cleveland Browns.

Stidham has a 1-3 record as a starter over his first 6 NFL seasons, going 0-2 with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 and 1-1 as the Broncos’ starter to close out 2023.

He also might be valuable to a team that’s a contender or in the hunt for a playoff berth as its top backup — a group that might include the Chicago Bears or Miami Dolphins.