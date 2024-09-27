Trade Proposal Sends Broncos’ $35 Million Backup QB to NFC East

As the NFL trade deadline gets closer, the Denver Broncos could find themselves with an unlikely and attractive asset for other teams with third-string quarterback and former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.

The closer it gets to the Nov. 5 trade deadline, the more appealing Wilson might become to teams in desperate need of a reliable backup. It’s a stunning turn of events for a player many thought might not even make the Broncos’ 53-man roster.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has Wilson as the No. 5 trade target in the entire NFL headed into Week 4, with the NFC East’s New York Giants as a possible destination.

Through Denver’s first 3 games, Wilson has yet to be put on the active roster but has served as the team’s emergency third quarterback behind rookie starter Bo Nix and veteran Jarrett Stidham. The Giants have what is essentially a lame-duck starter at quarterback in former first-round pick Daniel Jones.