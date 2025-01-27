Steelers Urged to Pursue Broncos’ Projected $20 MIllion RB

The old adage about contracts in professional sports is that you’re never getting paid for what you’ve done. It’s always about what you can do in the future.

That message gets underlined once again with free agent running back Javonte Williams, who spent the first 4 seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos and Spotrac projects will land a 3-year, $20.7 million contract on the open market.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has Williams listed among the NFL’s leading free agent running backs and projected to land with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That might come to a surprise to Broncos fans after watching Williams average just 3.7 yards per carry in 2024 and never really threatened to pass 1,000 rushing yards in a single season.

“Javonte Williams could be the biggest wild card of the 2025 running back market,” Knox wrote. “The 24-year-old showed a ton of promise as a rookie in 2021, finishing with 1,219 scrimmage yards despite making only a single start … Pittsburgh could be the perfect landing spot for Williams. He’d have a chance to reestablish himself in (Arthur) Smith’s run-first offense, while the Steelers would get a suitable complement to Jaylen Warren, possibly at a fraction of the cost of re-signing (Najee) Harris.”

Teams Urged to ‘Stay Away’ From Williams

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay posited that teams should stay away from Williams in free agency.

Williams was a second round pick (No. 35 overall) in the 2021 NFL draft and just played the final season of the 4-year, $$8.86 million contract he signed as a rookie.

While Williams led the Broncos in rushing for the second consecutive season in 2024 with 513 rushing yards, he averaged just 3.7 yards per carry. In 2023, he led the team with 774 rushing yards and averaged just 3.6 yards per carry.

“… Teams should be wary of valuing Williams as a high-level starter,” Kay wrote on January 13. “While he flashed promise as a rookie in 2021, he suffered a torn ACL the following season and hasn’t been a consistent ball-carrier since. Williams averaged just 3.6 yards per carry in 2023 and 3.7 yards per carry in 2024. His lack of rushing production can’t be blamed on his supporting cast either, as fellow running back Jaleel McLaughlin and rookie Audric Estimé both topped 4.0 yards per carry this season.”

Broncos Could Draft Running Back in First Round

There’s a good chance the Broncos take a running back in the 2025 NFL draft, and if you did an informal poll of Denver fans the player they’re most likely to point to as their dream running back would be Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty.

Jeanty was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2024 as he led the Broncos to the College Football Playoff for the first time. He came close to breaking Barry Sanders’ single-season rushing record with 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns while averaging an incredible 7.1 yards per carry.

Knox also listed the 2-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Minnesota Vikings as possible landing spots for Williams if the Steelers don’t take the bait. NFL teams are permitted to begin contract negotiations with unrestricted free agents or their representatives on March 10 and players can begin signing contracts on March 12.