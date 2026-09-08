Denver Broncos Catch A Huge Break Ahead Of Season Opener Against Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs seemed to have found a good one at left tackle in Josh Simmons, whom they selected with the 32nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He fortified the left tackle position in the eight games he took part in last season.

However, injuries have also caused lingering concerns surrounding the Ohio State product. He fell to Kansas City (Simmons was previously considered a lock to hear his name called in the top 10) after suffering a torn patellar tendon in his final collegiate season. A dislocated wrist also cost him his final five games last season (he also missed four games due to a personal matter).

Unfortunately, those issues have also carried over into this season, as he’s currently dealing with a back injury. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he doesn’t expect Simmons to be active for the season opener against Denver.

“There’s a good chance Josh doesn’t play this week, that’s where we’re at,” Reid said when speaking to local media. “We have that in our mind. He has an issue there that he’s working through. I’m not putting any time restraint on when he can come back or when he can practice and how many practices he needs and all that. I just want to make sure he’s healthy and okay to go. We move forward, that’s what we do.”

The Broncos Should Have A Major Upper Hand In Week One

The Chiefs will be forced to start undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson if Simmons can’t go. The University of Indiana product not only has zero collegiate experience on the left side, but he was also benched at right tackle in the National Championship Game against the Miami Hurricanes.

Nevertheless, Reid seems confident that the rookie can hold his own if thrust into the lineup.

“We’re comfortable with Kahlil on either side,” Reid said. “He’s been playing the left side. I feel comfortable with that, but we’ll end up playing the five best guys. And right now, he’s one of them.”

The fact that Benson made the Chiefs roster is a fun story. Reid being confident in his ability to protect Patrick Mahomes against Denver is a testament to what he’s shown at practice. The rookie could be in for a rude awakening against the Broncos, though.

Even with Denver being without Jonathon Cooper, who primarily plays on the left side (going up against the right tackle) anyway, that’s a huge mismatch for Denver’s stout defensive line. Nik Bonitto will be about as difficult of a matchup as a player can endure in their first career start.

Does Denver Have An Answer For Jonathon Cooper’s Absence?

While Bonitto is ready to eat on Monday night, the Chiefs probably feel like they have the advantage on the other side of the line. Cooper might not be a game-wrecker, but he’s cemented his status as a key member of Denver’s pass-rush. He’s had at least eight sacks in each of the past three seasons.

The Broncos need to find the answer to the Cooper situation. They probably think they can find it in either Jonah Elliss or Que Robinson. However, they’re both completely unknown commodities at this point.

Even with Mahomes on the other side of the line of scrimmage, the Broncos’ front four should have a relatively soft landing spot going up against the Chiefs’ banged-up offensive line in Week 1. Hopefully they can make the most of the opportunity.