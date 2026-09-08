Andy Reid Provides More Clarity on Josh Simmons’ Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs are in full preparations for their Week 1 opponent, the Denver Broncos.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Chiefs heading into that matchup is the injury status of left tackle Josh Simmons, who sustained a back injury several weeks ago. Simmons has not practiced since, putting his availability for the season opener in doubt.

Kansas City Chiefs LT Josh Simmons Unlikely to Play Week 1 vs. Broncos

Coach Andy Reid spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon, and his update on Simmons’ Week 1 availability wasn’t a positive one.

“There’s a good chance Josh doesn’t play this week, that’s where we’re at,” Reid said. “We have that in our mind. He has an issue there that he’s working through. I’m not putting any time restraint on when he can come back or when he can practice and how many practices he needs and all that. I just want to make sure he’s healthy and okay to go. We move forward, that’s what we do.”

Being without Simmons would be a significant blow for the Chiefs, especially against a defense as good as Denver’s — which led the NFL in sacks last season. Many believe that Simmons can have a breakout season in 2026 if he can remain healthy.

Rookie Kahlil Benson Likely to Replace Josh Simmons at LT

Reid also mentioned Benson as Simmons’ most likely replacement at left tackle, while reiterating that Simmons is working hard to get back as quickly as possible.

“If he’s (Simmons) not able to go, then we’ll be in with Kahlil at that spot, and we’ll roll from there,” Reid said. “Obviously we try to play the five best guys. We make the decision on that. Again, Josh is rehabbing and working his tail off. This isn’t anything other than him having an issue with his back. It’s a matter of time here. He continues to work hard with Rick (head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder) and do his part there.”

Reid later eased off of officially confirming that it will be Benson who fills in for Simmons, but said that he is comfortable with it if that’s the route they go.

“We’ll see where all that goes, I’m not telling you that,” Reid said. “We’re comfortable with Kahlil on either side. He’s been playing the left side. I feel comfortable with that, but we’ll end up playing the five best guys. And right now, he’s one of them.”

Benson did receive some snaps at left tackle during preseason after Simmons went down. The other option the Chiefs have is veteran Jaylon Moore, who started four games at left tackle in place of Simmons last season. For now, it appears Kansas City is leaning toward Benson on the left, and Moore on the right.