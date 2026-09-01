Broncos Cutting Ties With Fifth-Round Pick Named Most Shocking Move Of Cutdown Day

The Denver Broncos traded up near the top of the fifth round to select NC State tight end Justin Joly with the 152nd pick. They gave up picks 170 and 182 in the deal.

Nevertheless, Joly didn’t even stick around for long enough to play a meaningful snap for the team. The Broncos shockingly cut ties with the 22-year-old on Sunday. BleacherReport’s Moe Moton said the decision was one of the biggest head-scratchers around the NFL on cut-down day.

“Aside from Evan Engram, who’s entering his age-32 campaign, the Broncos don’t have a proven pass-catching tight end,” Moton wrote. “Joly caught 166 passes for 1,978 yards and 15 touchdowns in college. He brought a different skill set to Denver’s tight end room, but his rough stretches at camp likely cost him a spot within a crowded position group.”

Sure, he struggled getting up to speed early in training camp. Most rookie tight ends do (since they have to learn both blocking and receiving assignments), and an adjustment period was always necessary. The move becomes especially baffling after Joly showed major signs of life in the team’s preseason finale against Minnesota, catching two grabs for 95 yards (including an 88-yard touchdown), and showing some promise in the blocking department.

“He lined up at H-back, fullback, in-line, in motion and even outside the numbers on a fake screen in the third quarter versus Minnesota. Joly smoothly ran down the seam and across the middle when unchecked at the line,” NFL.com’s Chad Reuter wrote when grading the rookie’s performance. “While not known for his blocking in college, Joly generally stood up to linebackers on the edge and was effective with a wham block, though he whiffed on a blitzing linebacker from the fullback spot in the fourth quarter.”

Justin Joly Represented An Extremely Rare Roster Cut

Joly was the only fifth-round selection that got cut this season. At this time last season, two fifth-round picks were cut, and they both were selected near the end of the round. One of them was Chicago Bears cornerback Zah Frazier, who missed all of training camp with an undisclosed injury. Meanwhile, the Rams also cut ties with linebacker Chris Paul Jr., who was also on the shelf with a calf injury.

Joly, on the other hand, seemingly got axed due to a potential lack of impact. He took part in all of Denver’s training camp. Broncos general manager George Paton made a few interesting comments to reporters about his release on Sunday.

“Justin is a talented player. We knew it when we drafted him. We knew he was raw,” Paton said. “We still like the player. He was coming on towards the end of training camp. Tight end position is a tough position for a rookie. He missed a lot of the offseason, just a little bit behind. We wish we had another game or two.”

If you knew he needed development, why would you draft a guy who you weren’t willing to develop? Why did you trade up to do it? The whole situation is very odd, and Denver’s process was extremely flawed.

Zooming out a bit, it’s also worth noting that only three sixth-round selections got cut this season. Yes, the Broncos have a great team. So do the Patriots, though. They had five picks in the sixth and seventh rounds, and only one didn’t make their roster. Two seventh-round picks made the Bills roster. The Rams’ lone sixth-round selection made their roster.

There were still players on the board who could’ve provided quality depth for Denver. They instead drafted a player who will get the development he needs in Miami.

Broncos Are Bringing Rare Continuity Into 2026 NFL Season

48 of the Broncos’ 53 players were on their roster last season. Jaylen Waddle and four rookies are the only new additions to the squad. That type of continuity is rare. With them being a game away from the Super Bowl last season, it’s difficult to blame them for feeling like they can make another run at it.

Yes, the Broncos have a great roster. Cutting Joly won’t prevent them from making another deep playoff run. However, if they experience a run of bad luck in the health department, then drafting him (and trading up to do it) could be the reason they don’t win it all. Two injuries along their offensive or defensive lines would be a big loss. An injury in their linebacker room would be brutal.

The NFL Draft is the best way for teams to sustain consistent success. It’s also the best way to build depth. If injuries strike, then they’ll be kicking themselves for not using their draft capital more wisely.