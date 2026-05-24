Broncos’ 6-foot-4, 225-Pound Veteran WR Left Off 53-Man Roster Projection

Once again this offseason, the Denver Broncos turned a weakness into a perceived strength.

In 2025, they did it at running back, signing J.K. Dobbins and drafting RJ Harvey in the 2nd round.

In 2026, they appear to have done it at wide receiver, thanks to trading their 2026 1st round pick for Miami Dolphins superstar Jaylen Waddle.

That might mean some uncomfortable conversations for other players on the roster. The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider predicts veteran wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey will find himself on the outside looking in when it comes to the 53-man roster.

Humphrey just signed a 1-year, $1.48 million contract on March 19 and is on his 3rd stint with Broncos head coach Sean Payton after playing for the New Orleans Saints from 2019 to 2021 and for the Broncos all of 2023 and 2024. He started 2025 with the New York Giants before finishing the season with the Broncos.

In Kosmider’s model, the Broncos keep 5 wide receivers: Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Marvin Mims.

“The room of five listed above would be the same as the group on Denver’s initial 53-man roster in 2025, with one notable swap: Waddle in and Trent Sherfield, cut by the Broncos midway through last season, out,” Kosmider wrote. “It’s a significant upgrade for Denver, which needed another productive, crisp-route-running weapon for Nix.Humphrey has played no fewer than 36 percent of Denver’s snaps while on the team’s roster the past three seasons, which included nine games in 2025. One way or another, he figures to be in the mix.”

In the mix — but not on the 53-man roster.

Lil’Jordan Called ‘Sean Payton Favorite’ After Signing

Signing Humphrey for such a small amount brings wide receiver depth — important but not really going to grab headlines.

“The Broncos are re-signing WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, per source,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “A Sean Payton favorite.”

“As long as cap hit is low, it doesn’t matter,” Broncos Country Germany wrote on its official X account. “Roster has to be filled to 90 anyway. SP keeps another one of his guys. Prediction: PS + Elevations max at the start.”

Brief Stint With New York Giants in 2025

The New York Giants signed Humphrey to a 1-year free agent contract in March 2025, but he was released as part of their final preseason roster cuts before being brought back on the practice squad.

According to Denver 9 News Broncos reporter Mike Klis, Humphrey picked the Giants over an offer to stay with the Broncos.

“Now former Broncos WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey is signing 1-yr deal with Giants,” Klis wrote on his official X account. “Denver did make him offer to return for 3rd season. Humphrey agent Jimmy Gould: ‘A lotta love and respect for Sean (Payton) and Broncos. This is about future opportunity and we felt Giants offered more.’ “

Humphrey ended up playing 3 regular-season games for the Giants before he was signed by the Broncos in November and had 9 receptions for 101 yards and 1 touchdown in 7 games with 2 starts.

In 2024 with the Broncos, Humphrey had career highs of 31 receptions for 293 yards and played in 34 consecutive regular-season games for the Broncos over the 2023 and 2024 seasons.