Broncos Legend Karl Mecklenburg Sets Clear Tone For Packers Game

Karl Mecklenburg defied the odds to become a standout with the Denver Broncos, and the six-time Pro Bowler sees potential in the 2026 group to do something special.

The work starts in the preseason.

The Broncos got off to an encouraging start in that regard, with a 27-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons in their opener. However, Mecklenburg warned that the Broncos are in for a different challenge in Week 2 of the preseason.

Broncos Get Strong Words From Franchise Legend Karl Mecklenburg

Mecklenburg played his entire 12-year NFL career with the Broncos. He entered the league as a 12th-round pick in the vaunted 1983 draft.

Mecklenburg liked what he saw from the Broncos against the Falcons. He said the game “went well.” He also echoed head coach Sean Payton’s sentiments about the partially filled fan-seating areas. More importantly, he noted why the Broncos were successful against the Falcons.

“Last Friday was the seventh preseason win in a row for the Broncos,” Mecklenburg posted on X on August 18. “Preseason wins don’t count for qualifying for the playoffs, but winning becomes a habit. When a team prepares to win, and expects to win, they play to win. The veterans set the tone. They were engaged on the sidelines, encouraging the backups, and congratulating them for big plays and scores. When veterans in any business are engaged and supportive of newcomers it makes a huge difference.

Mecklenburg also put the Broncos on notice about their preseason home opener in Week 2.

Mecklenburg said that Mile High Stadium will not be “quiet or half empty” like the Falcons’ stadium was. He framed it as a more realistic simulation of a regular-season game.

“I would expect the healthy first-string players to play for the first half, and maybe one series into the second half. Playing one series into the second half would allow them to work on making half time adjustments with play caller Davis Webb,” Mecklenburg said in the post. “With the preseason goals of identifying talent, staying healthy, growing as a team, and always playing to win, this Friday’s game should be fun. Go Broncos!”

Karl Mecklenburg Highlights Standouts

Mecklenburg also name-dropped several Broncos players who impressed him with their performances during the preseason opener.

“Quarterback Jarrett Stidham bounced back from his disastrous AFC Championship appearance and had a good showing with the Broncos’ first-team offense. The Broncos’ offensive line gave him great protection and Stidham threw the ball well. The Broncos defense got some turnovers and controlled the game throughout. Rookie players who stood out to me were undrafted free agent wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV and 4th round running back Jonah Coleman. I was also impressed with Davis Webb calling the plays. Not only was the Atlanta defense off balance but Denver didn’t have to waste any timeouts due to communication problems,” Mecklenburg wrote.

“Sam Ehlinger, the other quarterback fighting for a position behind Bo Nix, didn’t play as well. He didn’t have the advantage of playing with the starters last Friday and it showed. Hopefully this Friday we will see Bo Nix quarterbacking the first-string group with Ehlinger getting some time with the first team line, backs, and receivers as well.”

Nix will certainly play, though it is unclear if the Broncos have interest in changes at QB.