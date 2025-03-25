Broncos Predicted to Add 48-TD RB Compared to NFC North Star

Unless you’re a Denver Broncos fan who has been living under a rock — or staying completely away from those toxic subreddit threads — then you know the franchise is in desperate need of a running back in 2025.

Pro Football Talk’s Connor Rogers thinks the man for the job will be Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, who he has projected to land in Denver in the second round (No. 51 overall) of the 2025 NFL draft in his latest mock draft released on March 24.

Henderson just helped lead the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2024 with his second 1,000-yard rushing season in 4 years. Rogers also has the Broncos selecting Texas wide receiver Michael Golden in the first round (No. 20 overall).

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Henderson to Minnesota Vikings running back and NFL All-Pro Aaron Jones in his pre-draft profile.

“Henderson is capable of starring on third downs or biting off a bigger chunk as a three-down option,” Zierlein wrote. “… He has the pacing and subtle shiftiness to excel as an outside runner. He might be the best pass-protecting running back in this draft and is more than capable as a pass-catcher. Henderson isn’t Jahmyr Gibbs, but he can operate in a similar role for teams looking to add a more dynamic player to their running back room.”

Ohio State Career Capped by 1,000-Yard Seasons

Henderson was a 3-time All-Big Ten pick in 4 seasons — only missing out when he broke his foot and missed 5 games as a sophomore in 2022.

Henderson had at least 1,200 yards of total offense in 3 seasons and had over 1,000 rushing yards as a freshman in 2021 and a senior in 2024. That included 1,155 yards of total offense and 11 touchdowns in just 10 games in 2023 after missing 3 games with a rib injury.

At the NFL scouting combine in February, Henderson checked in at 5-foot-10 and 203 pounds while running the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds.

Henderson left Ohio State fifth on the career rushing charts with 3,761 yards and third in career touchdowns with 48.

Broncos Could Have Dynamic Combo With Nix, Henderson

All of this talk about the draft really centers around building a better offense for second-year quarterback Bo Nix to thrive in after he led the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time in a decade and was an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist in 2024.

One of the more surprising things about Nix’s game as a rookie was his ability to change games running the ball. While Nix finished with 3,775 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, he didn’t throw his first touchdown pass until Week 4 and finished his rookie season third on the Broncos in rushing with 430 yards and 4 touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

That Nix did that with little to no help from his running backs seems to tell us that getting paired with an elite running back — maybe Henderson — would not only open up the passing game even more but still allow Nix to take advantage of his youth and break off game-changing runs when he needs to.