Commanders Projected to Add ‘Explosive and Dynamic’ 22-TD WR

We are going to find out exactly what the braintrust of the Washington Commanders thinks the priority for the franchise will be moving forward when NFL free agency opens on March 12, and will get those priorities put even more into focus during the 2025 NFL draft one month later.

It’s safe to say that priority almost centrally involves building around superstar quarterback Jayden Daniels, the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Pro Football Network projects the Commanders will make a bold move to get more talent on the offensive side of the ball for Daniels and has Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden going to Washington with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round of its latest mock draft.

From PFN: “Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin present a grave threat to the NFC East in the years to come. Add Matthew Golden to the equation, and it’s all over. Golden, at (6-foot), 195 pounds, gives the Commanders a smooth vertical separator whose tracking skills fit perfectly.”

Daniels wowed the NFL by leading the Commanders to a 12-5 regular season record and the NFC Championship Game as a rookie — their first appearance there since 1991 — and was also selected to the Pro Bowl.

McLaurin had the best season of his career in 2024 with 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and a franchise record 13 touchdown receptions while earning NFL All-Pro honors for the first time and being named to his second Pro Bowl.

Golden Starred in One Season at Texas

Golden played his first 2 seasons at Houston and had 1,425 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns in 2022 and 2023 while being named All-Big 12 in 2023.

Golden transferred to Texas for his final college season in 2024 and helped lead the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff semifinals with 1,272 all-purpose yards and 9 touchdowns in 16 games, including 58 receptions for 987 yards while also returning kickoffs. In 3 college seasons, Golden scored 22 total touchdowns.

From Bleacher Report: “Matthew Golden is an explosive and dynamic receiver with positional flexibility. Golden makes plays from multiple wide receiver positions, X, slot, & Z.”

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Golden to New Orleans Saints wide receiver and 2022 first round pick (No. 11 overall) Chris Olave, who had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2022 and 2023.

“(Golden) has the agility and body control to turn near-misses into highlight catches,” Zierlein wrote. “Focus drops still pepper his play, but he’s a willing participant in traffic and took command of contested catches with better physicality and catch strength in 2024. Golden’s starting-level traits and big leap forward as a go-to playmaker have him primed to become a productive catch-maker with the potential to develop into a WR1 in the future.”

Commanders Might Chase Star WR in Free Agency

Drafting a wide receiver in the first round would be the more cost effective option for the Commanders. Last year’s No. 29 overall pick, Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton, signed a 4-year, $13.1 million contract.

Another option would be for the Commanders to swing for the fences in free agency and go after a player like Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who could have an asking price in the range of a 4-year, $101.7 million contract, according to Spotrac’s latest market value projections.