Hall of Famer Takes Shot at Aaron Rodgers in Warning About Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos had better tread cautiously with Bo Nix, who is recovering from two procedures, one to repair a broken bone in his ankle and another to clean up the site afterward, this offseason.

So says Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who spoke from experience rather than speculative suggestion.

For the Broncos, the decision has significant financial implications as well as practical.

Broncos Get Bo Nix Warning From Warren Moon

In a conversation with The Denver Post’s Sean Keeler, Moon spoke candidly about his affinity for Nix and the Broncos, including the team’s blockbuster offseason trade for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

However, admittedly “on the outside looking in,” Moon suggested the Broncos keep Nix on a “restriction” or “pitch count” when he gets on the field during the offseason program.

Moon related what Nix is going through to his own experiences.

“The quick movements that you have to make in the pocket, you just aren’t able to make as quickly,” Moon said, per Keeler, in comments published in an article on June 1. “I tried to practice with it as much as I could. They tried to give it time to heal … I probably should have given it a lot more time.”

Moon cited his loss of mobility, and noted that Nix is “someone who relies on his” athleticism in the pocket. Moon warned, “if it’s not completely healed, it’s going to definitely hamper his mobility.”

Nix is expected to be a full-go by training camp, and the Broncos plan to do just as Moon suggests until then.

Bo Nix Like John Elway, Not Aaron Rodgers

Moon was complimentary of Nix, saying the third-year QB has “a little bit of John Elway in him” with his skill set, albeit with less arm talent, and has done a “good job of” leading a team to a victory, even when trailing late in games, like his predecessor.

The, Moon took a swipe at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“The fact that he’s [Nix] there (at OTAs), that’s huge,” Moon said, per Keeler. “It’s not an Aaron Rodgers deal where you don’t know if he’s going to show up or not, where the team is wondering, ‘Is he going to be our leader?’ They know, ‘Hey, our QB1 is here.’ (The Broncos) seeing that he’s doing what he can on the field, that confidence bleeds over to the rest of the football team, too.”

Rodgers’ availability has been the subject of speculation for the past few seasons, both in terms of playing in the NFL at all or even during his teams’ respective offseason programs.

Nevertheless, the Broncos would take Nix’s career turning out like that of Rodgers, a Super Bowl champion, 10-time Pro Bowler, and four-time Most Valuable Player award winner who is heading into his 21st NFL season.

Ensuring that Nix is healthy for 2026 is the next step for the Broncos towards that happening.

Broncos Must Think Long-Term

Nix’s health will be worth monitoring beyond this season, with the Broncos QB having experienced multiple ankle injuries in the past. It was a touchy subject for him, but something the Broncos cannot ignore.

Nix will be extension-eligible next offseason.

His mobility was a pleasant surprise, and one that has allowed him to overcome some of the limitations–namely, his perceived lack of arm strength–so far.

The Broncos put a premium on player health, and head coach Sean Payton often heaps praise upon their training staff. The group is overseeing the team’s most important asset in Nix as he recovers from his injury.