Sean Payton Gets Clear Message as Broncos Make Significant Change

The 2026 season will mark the first time that someone other than Sean Payton will call the plays for the Denver Broncos since the head coach was acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Saints during the 2023 offseason.

However, it could be Payton himself who looms as the greatest threat to what many feel could be a change for the better in Denver regarding the Broncos’ offense.

Whether or not the Super Bowl champion goes along with the decision is the key.

Sean Payton Looms Large After Broncos’ OC Change

This offseason Payton parted ways with former Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and replaced him by promoting quarterback coach Davis Webb to the position.

With that, Webb also received play-calling duties, a situation that may have been stipulated as part of his decision to spurn outside interest and remain with the Broncos. Webb has, naturally, developed a strong relationship with Broncos QB Bo Nix. The duo could be dynamic.

That is, if Payton allows them to operate unencumbered on game days.

“If you’re saying that you’re going to let Davis Webb call plays, let him call all the plays,” 104.3 Denver Sports’ Phillip Lindsay said “The Drive” on May 30. “Show that you trust this man.”

Lindsay continued, noting that “the team wants to see Davis Webb call plays. That’s where Garett Bolles comes in and talks about how he’s excited for Davis Webb. He knows Davis Webb is going to ‘let it rip.’ You talk about Ben DiNucci being in that quarterback room. He said Davis Webb is going to ‘let it rip.’ So, Sean Payton needs to let Davis Webb let it rip.”

Both Bolles and DiNucci, who was with the Broncos in 2024 and 2026, have lauded Webb and what he could do for Nix and the offense as a whole. The Broncos finished 10th overall and 14th in scoring on offense during the 2025 regular season.

They were 11th in the passing game and 16th on the ground.

Among other things, Webb is expected to bring a better balance to the Broncos’ play-calling, after they ranked fourth in passing attempts and 19th in rushing attempts.

True Test Awaits Davis Webb, Broncos

Co-host Zach Bye noted that, in the heat of the moment, Payton could be more inclined to throw his weight around. If he is going to give Webb the play sheet, though, then it needs to be for a substantial amount of time.

Still, Bye’s point highlighted the unknown about the Broncos’ new play-caller, about whom most of the excitement is based on speculation.

“I think that’s a really easy thing to say,” Bye said. “But then in actual practice, when your heart feels like it’s in your throat on a game day, and you’re calling plays for the first time, and say ‘let it rip,’ led to back-to-back interceptions, it’s like, ‘We’ll see.’ And you’re (Lindsay) talking about taking back over play calling in Week 3? It’s got to be longer.”

Lindsay agreed that Webb deserves an extended runway, joking to blame missteps on Nix.

Current & Former Broncos Players Excited About Davis Webb

Bolles, DiNucci, and Lindsay–a Colorado native who broke into the league as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos in 2018–are not alone in their anticipation for what Webb can do for Nix and the Broncos if Payton allows it.

Former Broncos offensive lineman Mark Schlereth, a three-time Super Bowl champion, is also bullish on the change.

The same is true for ex-Broncos QB Jake Plummer and ex-wide receiver Nate Jackson.

Payton, who has acknowledged questioning his decision-making speed, framing it as an overload of information rather than slowing down, looms as the greatest hindrance to Webb doing what the Broncos hope he can for Nix and the offense.