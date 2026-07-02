Rare Playmaker Gets Honest About Potential Broncos Deal Amid Trade Speculation

The Denver Broncos are heading for training camp with few holes. Still, several positions remain sources of intrigue, including the cornerback spot opposite Pat Surtain II, where fourth-year veteran Riley Moss will compete with second-year pro Jahdae Barron.

The Broncos traded up to draft Moss in Round 3 in 2023. He is a rarity in the NFL as a white cornerback, a group that thinned with the Philadelphia Eagles moving Cooper DeJean to safety.

Barron, though, was the Broncos’ first-round pick of the 2025 draft.

Riley Moss Gets Honest About Situation With Broncos

The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel wrote that Moss is “likely” to receive a “lucrative contract extension,” adding the caveat that it could be with the Broncos “or elsewhere. Moss, though, is unconcerned, choosing to let it “handle itself out like it always has.

“I trust in God, and I trust in myself, and I’m just going to go out, do my thing, continue to do my thing, and the rest will take care of itself,” Moss said, per Gabriel on July 2.

Moss is not shying away from the anticipated competition, either.

“Naturally, if you’re a competitor and you want to last in this league, you have that regardless of who is behind you,” Moss said, per Gabriel. “It’s good for us. It pushes me, it pushes them and overall I think it’s good for our room.”

Moss is not only competing with Barron for a starting job, but he is also likely jockeying with Ja’Quan McMillian for a contract extension from the Broncos.

Both players are in the final year of their respective deals.

Riley Moss in Battle for Contract Extension

The Denver Post’s Luca Evans listed Barron competing with Moss, which head coach Sean Payton confirmed during the offseason program, as his No. 2 takeaway from the Broncos’ truncated mandatory minicamp.

“After the Broncos took him in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft with no actual pressing need for a cornerback, Barron lost a training-camp competition for the starting nickel job with Ja’Quan McMillian in last year’s training camp. A year later, and Barron is poised to challenge Riley Moss at outside CB2 come July,” Evans wrote in June.

“That could have direct ramifications for who Denver decides to pay between McMillian and Moss, who will both be free agents after the 2026 season.”

The loser is at risk of landing on the trade block to fill a need elsewhere.

Riley Moss Called ‘Current’ Trade Candidate

Moss could be more appealing for opposing teams if the Broncos make any of him, Barron, or McMillian, since he is a perimeter player who can handle facing a lot of targets.

Moss remains mired in speculation as one of two Broncos called “current” trade candidates by Spotrac as of July 2, joining two-time Pro Bowler and tight end Evan Engram. Engram is also on an expiring contract after being one of the Broncos’ big gets in free agency in 2025.

That is one way the Broncos could sort out their situation.

However, the Broncos could also just enjoy the depth they boast and decide which way they want to go during the 2027 offseason.