Broncos Could Add Elite AFC North Wide Receiver Via Free Agency

Moving forward, the Denver Broncos will continue to build their offense around rookie quarterback Bo Nix — which means bringing in elite pass catchers via free agency and the NFL draft.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks the Broncos should eventually grab one of the NFL’s elite wide receivers via free agency in Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is in the final year of his contract.

“(Nix) might not have the most tantalizing tools of the rookie QBs in this class, but he has enough talent to operate an offense with great personnel around him,” Ballentine wrote. “That means the Broncos should be on the lookout for receivers. Courtland Sutton’s future with the team could be on shaky ground with no guarantees on his contract next season. Tee Higgins could come in and be the No. 1 receiver for an emerging group next season. Injuries slowed him last season, but he’s still capable of being a top receiver on a team that doesn’t have Ja’Marr Chase.” Higgins is playing this season on the Bengals’ franchise tag and scheduled to make $21.86 million in 2024.

Contentious Offseason for Higgins, Bengals

Higgins had the most tumultuous offseason of his career in 2024 as he tried and failed to get a contract extension, which was followed by several rounds of trade requests. The Higgins placed the franchise tag on Higgins on Feb. 26.

According to The Cincinnati Enquirer, Higgins was looking for a 3-year, $70 million contract extension similar to the 3-year, $71.5 million contract extension signed by Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman in February 2024.

Pittman’s contract came with $46 million in guaranteed money.

Higgins was a second-round pick by the Bengals in 2020 (No. 33 overall) out of Clemson and signed a 4-year, $8.68 million rookie contract. He had over 900 receiving yards as a rookie followed by back-to-back seasons over 1,000 receiving yards in 2021 and 2022.

In a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, Higgins had four receptions for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Joe Burrow finds Tee Higgins for a 75-yard TD on the first play of the second half, using play action for the first time all game. Jalen Ramsey was the nearest defender on the play, the longest reception he has allowed in his career.#SBLVI | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/wAWFYVYpFm — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 14, 2022

In 2023, Higgins’ production dropped off dramatically with career lows in receptions (42) receiving yards (656) and touchdowns (5). He also missed a career-high six games with rib and hamstring injuries.

Pittman had 109 receptions for 1,152 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns in 2023 leading up to his contract extension.

The Bengals may already be planning for a future without Higgins — they selected Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Broncos Lacking Elite Wide Receiver Since 2019

It’s fair to say the threshold for being an elite wide receiver in any given season is 1,000 receiving yards — one yard above it and you’re in that club. One yard below it and you’re not. Simple.

The Broncos haven’t had a receiver pass 1,000 receiving yards in a single season since Sutton had career highs of 72 receptions for 1,112 yards in 2019. He’s had over 700 receiving yards each of the last three seasons and had a career-high 10 touchdown receptions in 2023.

Denver’s three current starting wide receivers on the depth chart could be an underrated group in 2024. Second-year pro Marvin Mims Jr. was an NFL All-Pro return specialist in 2023 and the other starting spot is occupied by free agent signee Josh Reynolds.