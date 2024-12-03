Bo Nix Shares Kind Words With Jameis Winston After Broncos Beat Browns

Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos greets Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns after a game.

Bo Nix and Jameis Winston combined for 791 passing yards and 5 touchdown passes with the Cleveland Browns QB doing the heavy lifting in a 41-32 Denver Broncos victory.

After the game, the two passers met up on the field. Nix said that he and Winston are from the same town in Alabama and he has great respect for the former No. 1 overall pick during his walk-off interview with ESPN

“I enjoy watching you play,” Nix told Winston during their meet-up on the field postgame.

“I’m proud of you. Keep doing your thing,” Winston told Nix before responding to the Broncos QB. “I enjoy watching you ball too, alright? Great job.”

Nix and Winston were born a little over 2 miles (and six years) apart in Alabama. The Broncos QB attended Pinson Valley High School, some 43 minutes from Winston’s Hueytown High School.

Bo Nix, Jameis Winston Exchange Haymakers

The two QBs exchanged 70-plus-yard touchdown passes. The Broncos led 21-17 but were backed up against their end zone on 3rd-and-11 in the third quarter.

Nix found Marvin Mims Jr. for a 93-yarder, the longest offensive play for either player.

“We knew it was 3rd-and-long. We were trying to be aggressive and go for the first down, and we just kind of had three verticals getting into three spots on the field,” Nix told reporters after the game. “They played 2-Tampa Invert. Their corners were going back, and as soon as I saw the Mike [linebacker] kind of carry, they only do that in Tampa-2, so I knew it was a two-on-one to the field.”

“Marvin, with his speed, [I] just had to get it out there. And he did a great job splitting the field, and their guy couldn’t get to it,” Nix said. “[I] just kind of heard the crowd go crazy, and it was one of those awesome plays that you don’t get often. But they’re pretty fun.”

It is the longest pass by a rookie this season, overtaking Washington Commanders passer Jayden Daniels’ 86-yarder to Terry McLaurin from Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys.

It is also the third-longest pass by any QB through 13 weeks of the 2024 season.

Not to be outdone at that point, Winston came right back with a bomb of his own, finding former Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy for a 70-yard score. It was part of a historic return to Denver for Jeudy.

JERRY JEUDY IS HAVING A NIGHT. 70 YARDS ON THIS ONE. 📺: #CLEvsDEN on ESPN

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/D5UWftz6ca — NFL (@NFL) December 3, 2024

Jeudy finished the night with 235 yards and 1 touchdown on nine receptions. That is the most by any receiver at Empower Field at Mile High in the stadium’s history.

Bo Nix Praises Broncos’ Defense

Winston threw 6 touchdowns on Monday night, though 2 scores went to the Broncos’ defense, who recorded 3 interceptions on the Browns QB.

The first was a 71-yarder by pass rusher Nik Bonitto on an attempt to tight end Jordan Akins.

That prevented the Browns from at least attempting a field goal and gave the Broncos a 21-10 advantage. Winston’s second interception came on an attempt to Elijah Moore. Nickelback Ja’Quan McMillian stepped in and returned the interception 44 yards to the end zone.

“I saw three turnovers in key parts of the game,” Nix said when asked what he saw from the defense. “Turnovers are hard to get. So returning for touchdowns, that’s ever harder, so. And the fact that they did it twice, it was it was crazy. It’s kind of nice. I’m over there sitting on the benches, you got the heaters over there, and I don’t even have to move.

“It’s pretty nice for the offense um when they bail us out like that. But it was just a complete team win.”

Nix, who threw 2 picks in the game, it was “good” to have the bye next week.

Cody Barton caught Winston’s third pick at the Broncos’ 2-yard line to put the game away for good. The interceptions were redeeming plays for Barton and McMillian, who were picked on almost as much as benched fill-in starter Levi Wallace was during the contest before that play.