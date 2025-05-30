Broncos QB Bo Nix Touts Dynamic Playmaking Duo During OTAs

The Denver Broncos went about surrounding second-year quarterback Bo Nix with more weapons this offseason, including signing tight end Evan Engram in free agency and then snagging running back RJ Harvey in the second round of the 2025 draft.

As the Broncos go through organized team activities, Engram and Harvey are making strong impressions on their young QB.

Nix first received questions about Harvey, whom the Broncos selected 60th overall.

“He’s done a really good job working. He does a good job out of the backfield. It’s hard to tell with shorts and a t-shirt what it’s like running the ball with no pads. But that’s, obviously, why we got him. So, we know he can run the ball, but I think it’s the other things that he’s showing. Just the routes, and suddenness, and quickness, and hands, I think all that’s really good to see,” Nix told reporters on May 29.

“He’s a great guy, great dude first and foremost. And then, I think it’s going to translate for him being a successful player.”

Harvey posted 232 carries for 1,577 yards and a Big 12-leading 22 touchdowns in 2024.

The former UCF Golden Knights star, Harvey, added another 267 yards and 3 TDs on 20 receptions, affirming the versatility that could see him take a leading role for the Broncos.

Bo Nix Got to Know Evan Engram

Nix has had more time to grow familiar with Engram than Harvey, and the Broncos duo has taken advantage of that time.

“It starts by getting to know him. See what makes him tick, what makes him go, what his passions are, and it’s very clear from the beginning that he’s all about football. He’s all about taking care of himself, and he’s been here since he was signed, getting ready and preparing. And so, that’s been fun to see. So, I’ve gotten to be around him a lot. And then, we just start working on the field,” Nix said.

“OTAs, you get to come out here and throw routes, and just see what he’s like. See what kind of routes he runs, see what he’s thinking. We talk a lot. He’s always asking me about certain things. And then, when you get him out to practice, it’s just seeing how he reacts. And so, I’m excited to include him and add him to what we already got, and I think it’ll be good for us.”

Engram signed a two-year, $23 million contract with the Broncos in free agency this offseason.

He had 47 grabs for 365 yards and 1 score in 2024 and posted a 114-963-4 line in 2023 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Engram now joins Harvey to give Nix a productive pair of new weapons in the Broncos’ offense.

Bo Nix Excited About Broncos’ Offseason Moves

Nix was an active participant in the Broncos’ offseason, from recruiting free agents to welcoming them and rookies into the organization.

He downplayed his role in the goings-on, but is happy with how their offseason went.

“I feel like [Broncos head coach Sean] Payton and [general manager George Paton], they put together a great squad for us this year. And so, my job is to, when they get here, just make them a part of the team, and help them with the transition. And I feel like all the new guys have really bought in, and they’ve been around. They’ve been getting to know everybody, and we got really good pickups this offseason. So, I’m excited to see them play,” Nix said.

“It looks different out there right now, just a few different key guys in different areas. But they’re fun to watch play football. So, that’s going to be good for us moving forward. But I feel like we had a great offseason, and we’re building something that we look forward to seeing.”

The Broncos get an A offseason grade ✅ How far can they go in 2025? pic.twitter.com/TdlbR9AHHj — PFF (@PFF) May 17, 2025

The Broncos spent the 13th-most money in free agency, giving out the 15th-most in guaranteed money, per Spotrac.