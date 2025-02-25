Broncos Floated as Trade Destination for $160 Million Super Bowl Champion QB

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix set rookie various franchise records. However, former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth believes a trade for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford could elevate the Broncos.

The Rams granted Stafford, a one-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, and his representative permission to speak with other teams.

Their goal is to determine his contractual value, but it has also fueled trade speculation.

“The Vikings idea made me think of another team. Maybe I should have put this in my bold predictions, or unlikely events. But I think the Broncos could be another place where that defense is really talented, the online’s good, they got Courtland Sutton and a great coach. And I think, as good as their quarterback situation was last year, still a young quarterback in Bo Nix, who cannot elevate necessarily,” Foxworth said on “Get Up” on February 25.

“That’d be another place that would be worth considering if they thought they were close, which I think they’re pretty close depending on what happens at that position.”

ESPN’s Tim Hasselbeck downplayed the idea of a trade sending Stafford to the Broncos.

“Matthew Stafford, guys like that, they’re not ever going to places where there is ‘the next guy.’ Because basically, once you go to a team – let’s say it’s Minnesota – you then basically are defining yourself as a bridge quarterback at that point when you go to a team with another quarterback that the team is still basically committed to building around in the future. That’s it.

“The Colts example is a better example. Because they’ve already seen him play, and they’re not going to be building around Anthony Richardson. They need somebody else to play the position better, Stafford would do that. He’s an upgrade over a lot of places.”

Bo Nix Lacks Matthew Stafford’s Playoff Prowess

Stafford, 37, completed 65.8% of his throws for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions during the 2024 regular season. He led the Rams to a 10-6 record. He only sat out the final week of the campaign to rest for the playoffs.

There, Stafford completed 63.4% of his throws for a 533-4-0 line.

The Rams lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the closest margin of victory the eventual champions enjoyed in their playoff run.

Still, the Broncos trying to trade for Stafford would ignore Nix’s strong debut campaign.

Nix, 25, threw for 3,775 yards, 29 TDs, and 12 INTs on 66.3% completion during the season. But he struggled to 144 yards and 1 TD on 59.1% completion in the Broncos’ loss to 2024 MVP Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card.

Stafford was the No. 1 pick in the 2009 draft by the Detroit Lions.

He is more than 12 years Nix’s senior and has been to the playoffs five more times than the Broncos rookie QB. The Broncos would be getting older and more expensive with a trade.

Broncos Believe in Bo Nix Amid Matthew Stafford Trade Suggestion

Broncos head coach Sean Payton hand-picked Nix after an exhaustive evaluation of the 2024 class. Payton even suggested he went as far as to spread misinformation about the Broncos’ plans to trade and address the position during the offseason.

This offseason at the 2025 Draft Combine, Payton stood firmly on Nix as QB1, saying “what the games” for evidence of why that is the case.

Nix is entering Year 2 of a four-year, $18.6 million rookie scale contract.

Nix’s total contract value is less than what Stafford is set to make in 2025 in Year 3 of a four-year, $160 million pact. Stafford is also seeking a raise from his $27 million salary for 2025. The Broncos tried the expensive veteran QB route with Russell Wilson in 2022.

Nix’s presence atop the depth chart just two years later speaks to how that experiment went. It could be informative if anyone in the Broncos’ organization has eyes for Stafford.