Broncos Floated as Trade Destination for $93 Million All-Pro

Ensuring quarterback Bo Nix is surrounded with the proper supporting cast for his second season is essential for the Denver Broncos. Perhaps that means the Broncos make a move for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

In a post on social media, the 31-year-old former All-Pro, Kupp, announced that the Rams informed him they intend to trade him this offseason.

That opened the door for a team like the Broncos to inquire about the cost of trading for Kupp.

“Teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers (who inquired about Kupp before the trade deadline), Kansas City Chiefs or Denver Broncos could be fits where he’d see a decent volume of targets,” The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue wrote on February 17.

“Kupp also noted that the Rams would work with him to find a trade partner, which means they might accept less (and take on some of his remaining salary) for the right fit.”

A move to add Kupp could appeal to the Broncos simply to keep him away from the Chiefs.

Kupp is heading into Year 2 of a three-year, $80.1 million contract with $93.5 million in career earnings. Over The Cap projects the Rams will have $37.4 million in space to work with.

“No question [Kupp can still play at a high level],” an anonymous NFL scout said, per FOX Sports’ Eric Williams on February 13. “The Rams just don’t want to pay the market. He’s a [WR] 1 or 2 for almost any team. Someone said he’s lost lower body quickness. I don’t buy that.

Cooper Kupp’s Injury History a Red Flag for Suitors Like Broncos

Kupp appeared in 12 games in 2024. He has played in a full regular-season slate twice in his career. He caught 67 passes for 710 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2023 but injuries remain a concern.

“Kupp’s issues with injuries over the past three seasons should also come with some context. His all-out physical and mental effort to secure the NFL’s triple crown in 2021 and help the Rams win a Super Bowl certainly altered him, and it always seemed like he had to play catch-up with his rehabilitation process in the offseason until he could fully train this summer. And he still missed four games with an ankle injury during the season,” Rodrigue wrote.

“Could Kupp still be a No. 1 target somewhere else? He was openly dismayed by his No. 2/3 role by the end of the season, which might hint toward his hopes with a new team.”

Kupp disagreed with the Rams’ decision in his post announcing their intentions.

However, the Broncos must be more pragmatic if they pursue options like Kupp.

“Repeat after me: The Broncos don’t need Deebo Samuel or Cooper Kupp,” the Denver Post’s Troy Renck wrote on February 12. “Samuel is not the missing piece. He was an All-Pro in 2021. Only dogs age faster than receivers. Samuel is 29. He has averaged 731 yards and four touchdowns over the past three seasons, while being hurt and loud, unable to avoid conflicts with coaches and teammates.

“What about Kupp? He has been referred to as your favorite player’s favorite player. That was a long time ago. He turns 32 in June and hasn’t played in more than 12 games since 2021. Trading for him would trigger a $12.5 million salary for the acquiring team if the Rams pick up a roster bonus, per Over The Cap.”

Sean Payton Downplayed Broncos’ Need for WR

Broncos head coach Sean Payton was not dismissive of the idea the Broncos could use a veteran wide receiver. However, he did tout youngsters like Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin Jr.

“I think a veteran wide receiver fits in a ‘need,’” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 5. “I would say we’re stronger there than some would think. Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin. There’s a number of receivers that we drafted a year ago.

Marvin Mims Jr. – a second-round pick in 2023 – also came on late.

That could render a receiver like Kupp, who may be past his prime but can still command a significant salary, a non-option for the Broncos. Likewise, the presumed targets may not exist with the Broncos, who showed a propensity to spread the ball around with Nix at QB.

Payton also identified the need for a “joker” to exploit mismatches. That requires a running back or tight end, which pushes veteran receivers further down the Broncos’ list of needs.