Bo Nix Draws Strong Words Amid Telling Notice From NFL

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was voted as the 59th-best player in the NFL heading into the 2026 season.

He is the latest Broncos player to crack the list.

More than the ranking itself, though, the remarks made about Nix are the most encouraging parts about the announcement that continues a run of encouraging developments for the third-year former first-round draft pick.

Broncos’ Bo Nix Gets Strong Words Amid Notice From NFL

Less than 24 hours after he shared a post on Instagram about training in Alabama ahead of camp, Nix and the Broncos received notice he was voted to the NFL’s Top 100 Players list.

It is a five-spot rise for the Broncos’ QB from last year, with the Broncos noting the pattern.

Some of the most telling commentary in the announcement came from Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby. Facing Nix twice a season the last two years, Crosby has gotten a good view of the QB.

“When Bo needs to make a play, he’s able to make big plays,” Crosby said during the video, which was posted on X on July 20. “He’s athletic, he’s got a great arm.

“He’s a dawg, I’ll give it to him.”

Crosby had one of the most viral interactions with Nix in the latter’s career so far, when he yelled at him to speak louder at the line of scrimmage, telling him that his offensive linemen could not hear him.

Nix finished as the Broncos’ third-leading rusher for the second straight season in 2025. He also led the NFL in passing attempts.

His status is clearly paramount to what the Broncos want to do offensively.

At one point in the clip, Nix is seen with Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce following their game on Christmas Day. The three-time Super Bowl champion told the Broncos QB, “You’re a hell of a competitor.”

Nix–who led the NFL with seven game-winning drives and helped the Broncos set the NFL record for comeback wins with 13.

Broncos Teammates Praise Bo Nix

Nix’s impact is not lost on his teammates. Broncos pass rusher Nik Bonitto sharing a set of fire emojis in a post on X. He also quoted the team’s post acknowledging the ranking.

“I think it was against the Cowboys, he made a throw. It was a dot, like over two defenders,” Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II said during the video of a Nix pass to wide receiver Courtland Sutton. “When he made that throw, I was like, ‘Man, not many quarterbacks can make that throw, man.

“Bo’s a gamer.”

Surtain continued, “I don’t know what it is. But when he’s down, and he feels like the urgency picks up, it’s like he turns into Superman.”

For all of the praise that duly goes to the Broncos’ defense, which led the league in sacks for the second straight season and set a franchis record, it was still often up to Nix and Denver’s offense to put games away.

“That fourth quarter magic, man, I mean, he’s a freak of nature,” Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles said. “I think my favorite moment is when we called a pin-and-pull play against the Giants. He takes the handoff., I make a wheel block. Scores, we win the football game. We scored like 30 points in the fourth quarter.”

Nix and the Broncos’ O ranked 10th in fourth-quarter scoring per game, per Team Rankings.

For all of the consternation over what Nix is as a quarterback, his greatest ability–winning–is often overshadowed by his perceived weaknesses. The only remedy is to keep winning.