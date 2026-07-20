Bo Nix Shares Encouraging Update Before Broncos Training Camp

The Denver Broncos continue to get encouraging signs about third-year quarterback Bo Nix’s health as they prepare for training camp to begin on July 28 for veterans (rookies will report on July 22).

Nix was a very limited participant during the Broncos’ offseason program while recovering from the two procedures he had on his ankle.

The Broncos have insisted Nix will be ready, and he continues to show signs they were right.

Bo Nix Drops Summer Recap Video Before Broncos Training Camp

On Sunday, Nix dropped a new video captioning it with “Summers down south,” highlighting his work in his home state of Alabama.

He noted the difference between training there and Denver, noting the challenges of the former.

“Obviously, grew u–7th grade on–we were in Alabama in the southern heat for the summer, and it was just normal. Didn’t know any better. But out in Colorado, it’s not this humid, so I don’t feel like I sweat this bad,” Nix said in the video shared on Instagram on July 19.

“When you get back here, I feel like I’m really training, really getting ready. I feel like the season’s right around the corner when it feels like this. It’s a good feeling. I feel like I put in work. I feel like it was a successful day, where the receipts are getting better. You know you put in the work. You feel gross, disgusting after a lift, and you feel like you jumped in a pool. That usually means you did something.”

Nix injured his ankle late in the Broncos’ win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Playoffs, and he missed the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots. Since his surgery, though, Nix has shown consistent progress and even been deemed ahead of schedule.

There has been little proof of the latter, with the Broncos taking a cautious approach with him during the spring. Still, Nix moved well in the video, and his whenever he has shown it.

Broncos teammate Pat Surtain II called Nix “That Guy!!” in the comments.

Bo Nix Needs Coaches’ Help

Nix has been a polarizing player since entering the league, including this offseason where critiques about his individual numbers have outweighed the reality of his impact on the Broncos’ record, including a league-leading seven game-winning drives.

However, The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider noted that the Broncos need to start faster, and for that Nix needs his new play-caller and offensive coordinator Davis Webb’s help.

The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider laid out the issue and a potential solution.

“The Broncos ranked only 26th last season in EPA per rush (-0.14) in first quarters compared with a 17th-place ranking (-0.03) across all other points in the game. The Broncos also dropped 13 first-quarter passes in 2025, by far the most in the league,” Kosmider wrote on July 16. “Webb, with a heavy hand from Payton in game-planning sessions, must create a plan that puts the Broncos in attack mode from the start.

“Perhaps giving Nix more ‘street ball’ opportunities to begin games is part of the answer. Either way, a Year 3 leap for Denver’s franchise quarterback hinges on better efficiency in the moments after kickoff.”

Having the explosive Jaylen Waddle at his disposal should help, as Nix already has a strong offensive line and running game, with banking largely on J.K. Dobbins staying healthy.

As it stands, a faulty rushing attack looms as the Nix and the Broncos’ greatest hurdle to clear.