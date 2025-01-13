Broncos Trade Pitch Lands Award-Winning $20 Million Playmaker

The Denver Broncos made several miscues en route to a 31-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card. They had a 7-0 lead and a chance to tie the game going into halftime. Shortly after the game ended, a trade idea emerged to help the Broncos’ offense.

Putting up more points will be paramount.

A trade for New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson could make that easier, and Denver Sports’ Cecil Lammey suggested how the two teams could help each other.

“I’ve heard they’re looking for a right tackle (in addition to about a billion other things give or take),” Lammey posted on X on January 12 in response to a fan asking what he would offer for Wilson. “Full disclosure, I DO NOT trade Mike McGlinchey.

“However, he’s not the only RT on this roster…. (and I do love me some Garrett Wilson).”

This Heavy Sports trade proposal would swap Wilson for Broncos’ right tackle Alex Palczewski and draft capital.

Broncos get:

Garrett Wilson

Jets get:

Alex Palczweski

2025 first-round pick

2025 third-round pick

Palczewski started three games in place of McGlinchey when the latter was injured, including the Broncos’ 10-9 win over the Jets in Week 4. He earned his highest grade of the season in that game from Pro Football Focus.

The Broncos will have the No. 19 pick in the 2025 draft, per Tankathon; a steep price for a trade.

Wilson, the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year, is heading into the final year of his four-year, $20.5 million pact in 2025. Over The Cap projects his fifth-year option will cost $16.6 million.

Garrett Wilson’s Frustrations Sparked Trade Rumors

Wilson, 25, was the No. 10 overall pick of the 2020 draft. He set career-highs with 101 receptions and 7 touchdowns to go with 1,104 yards during the 2024 regular season. It marked his third straight season with at least 1,000 yards.

However, he has lamented his lack of consistent involvement in the Jets’ offense.

“Is Garrett Wilson, their star receiver, still in their future? Or potentially, could he end up asking for a trade?” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “NFL GameDay” on December 29. “Here’s why I mentioned that: Garrett Wilson made some news this week, expressing frustration about his role in the offense.

“He … has not clicked with Aaron Rodgers. There was a well-publicized spat with Rodgers in training camp, there was the trade for Davante [Adams], which he [Wilson] was for, but basically took him from a No. 1 receiver to a No. 2 receiver. There’s been plenty of times he has been open, wondering why has Rodgers not gotten him the ball. If Aaron Rodgers is back with the Jets, it is a real question, will Garrett Wilson be back as well.”

Rapoport previously noted Wilson’s comments following the Jets’ 19-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 as a potential sign of dissatisfaction.

But Wilson has cut down the narrative of a rift between him and Rodgers.

“Yeah, I’ve seen some of that. Yeah, I mean, there’s no truth to that. At the end of the day, I don’t speak on things like that because social media is not real,” Wilson told ESPN’s Rich Cimini on January 1.

“This is my first time addressing it. That stuff is just words for people trying to figure out a way to divide us more than they’ve already tried, like the record isn’t enough. Obviously, we’ve got a lot going on here, especially this season, trying to dig ourselves out of this hole. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to. But my feet are where my feet are at and I’m going to try and finish this thing the right way.”

Even if Wilson was at odds with Rodgers and said he wanted out of New York – even if he demanded a trade to the Broncos – the Jets are not facing a deadline to trade him.

Trade for Garrett Wilson Could Boost Broncos After Offense Stalled Out vs Bills

Even with that, it would behoove the Broncos to at least explore what it might take to get Wilson out of New York. The two franchises have made several trades since right before the 2024 draft.

Denver acquired defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers and QB Zach Wilson from New York.

And the Broncos must add more firepower on offense. Wil Lutz’s field goal attempt hit the upright to end the first half versus the Bills, and the Broncos could not recover. Three of the Broncos’ four first-half offensive possessions went for 30-plus yards and ended in Bills territory.

They had one such drive in four tries in the second half.

Bo Nix went 8-for-12 for 102 yards and 1 touchdown in the first half. He was 5-for-10 for 42 scoreless yards after the break.

Troy Franklin Jr. had one other reception for 11 yards after his opening 43-yard touchdown. Fellow wideout Courtland Sutton led the group with five grabs for 75 yards on nine targets. No other Broncos receiver had more than two receptions or 14 yards in the contest.