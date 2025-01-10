Broncos QB Bo Nix Turns Heads Before Bills Wild Card Matchup

Bo Nix has rewarded Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s faith in him with his play.

Long before that, though, the rookie had to earn the starting quarterback job. That required earning the respect of his teammates, which he did, and quickly.

Now, set to lead the Broncos into their first postseason since the Super Bowl-winning 2015 season, Nix is again showing the kind of leadership that garnered goodwill inside the locker room.

What is more, Nix is doing it with social media.

Nix shared a hype video collage of highlights from this season and years past that featured himself, teammates, and Broncos legends on Instagram on January 7.

Nix’s post went over well with Broncos fans on X.

Broncos Fans React to Bo Nix’s Hype Video

“God Bless Bo Nix,” 104.3 The Fan’s Richie Carni posted on X in reaction to the clip.

“This weekend could be MAGIC!” a fan replied to Carni.

“I love how Bo had them put the Jeff Saturday audio clip in there. I’m so hype!!!” another fan posted.

I love how Bo had them put the Jeff Saturday audio clip in there. I’m so hype!!! https://t.co/7htKrdmYoq — Dan. (@Visionary_SZN) January 8, 2025

“My money on Bo man [eyes emoji],” posted yet another fan. “bills upset.”

My money on Bo man 👀 bills upset https://t.co/29O0cLKEt8 — Lil (@_Only1trouble) January 8, 2025

“Bo Nix posted one of the HARDEST videos you will ever see on his IG to hype up the #Broncos first playoff game,” the Dov Kleiman handle posted on X on January 8.

“Bo Nix may SHOCK THE WORLD,” Buddy Boy Bets posted in “Kleiman’s” replies.

“Bo Nix dropped a hype video via his IG and it’s [fire emoji],” the MileHighReport handle posted on January 8.

“Ready to run through a brick wall!!” said a fan in the replies.

Bo Nix Sends Message About Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes

Nix and the Broncos are underdogs against 2024 MVP candidate Josh Allen and the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills. For Nix, being on the same playoff stage as Allen and Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl champion, means everything.

“This is … where I want to be,” Nix told reporters on January 8. “These are the moments that people remember you by, so you just got to go out there, and cut it loose, and go out there and play. And trust your teammates, trust what you prepared for throughout this entire year and, quite frankly, my career – my life.

“All that work finally gets to come into play, and it’s going to be fun. And those guys [Allen and Mahomes] have done a lot of winning in the past and so I got some catching up to do.”

Play

Beating the Bills would send Nix and the Broncos to Kansas City to face Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The Chiefs narrowly escaped defeat at the Broncos’ hands in Week 10, blocking a potential game-winning field goal attempt by Wil Lutz to secure a 16-14 victory. Before the Nix and Broncos can concern themselves with that, they must get through Allen and the Bills.

According to FanDuel, the Broncos are 8.5-point underdogs as of January 9. It is the second-largest spread behind the 9.5 points the Pittsburgh Steelers have against the Baltimore Ravens.